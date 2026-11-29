It’s rare that you get the opportunity to cover a state championship game. It’s even rarer when you cover the two exact teams you watched eight years ago do it all over again.

For those unfamiliar with my backstory, after I moved from New York to North Carolina, I lived in Catawba County, where Newton is located. After my graduation in 2016, I kept up with a few people I knew in town and caught wind that the Red Devils had made the title game in 2018. I watched them get defeated 2-1 by a school I was unfamiliar — Clinton High. Fast forward to Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, and there I was again, this time in Durham County Memorial Stadium covering Newton-Conover and Clinton for round two.

I was fortunate enough to watch the regular season game these two played. That 4-3 slugfest on Aug. 13 was a battle, and in my mind, as I was headed towards the entrance gates, I figured that every single person there was in for something special.

Speaking of people, when I walked onto the track, the first thing I noticed was that the Clinton crowd outnumbered the Red Devils (the referees later in the game figured that out too). The attendance numbers showed that 1,178 people were in attendance and I believe it. Throughout the game, both fan bases made it feel like this was a war.

Newton-Conover scored first, Clinton midfielder Alvin Ramirez equalized, then both sides locked into a chess match. When the game reached the end of regulation, I felt like whoever scored next would bunker down and close it out.

Whatever script I hypothesized was ripped in half by the end of the first overtime.

Ramirez scored again to put the Dark Horses up 2-1. Less than 45 seconds later, the Red Devils tied the game at 2-2. The crowd on both ends was louder than at any point in the game. Then came the penalty. Newton-Conover got the call and their striker, Fernando Martinez-Munoz, put it past Clinton goalkeeper Dustin Pike.

The first thing I did when I walked back to the other side of the track was look at the Clinton crowd. Many were shell-shocked. The penalty happened right near the end of the second overtime, so it felt like their energy was stolen out from under them.

But the Dark Horses didn’t give up. Around a minute later, there was a throw-in. Clinton’s Brody Gunnells ran up to retrieve the ball that had rolled towards me, and I, as any person would, moved out of the way. But something in my head told me to start recording, so I did.

As Gunnells threw the ball in, it had enough distance to land in Newton-Conover’s box. After a deflection, Clinton junior Emilson Molina smashed the ball into the net and the Clinton crowd lost it. I’ve heard loud crowd reactions to scores, but that Molina goal reaction was the loudest I’d heard all season long covering sports, other than the regional volleyball final between Midway and Wake Prep Academy. The players ran over to the supporters on the sideline and celebrated. The goal tied the game at 3-3 to ensure they had life. The whistle blew as time expired to send the game to golden goals. First team to score wins, but it wouldn’t take long to determine who won.

Clinton senior Jaiden Bell jumped up and headed the ball that was sent in by Ramirez, and hit it — 4-3, game over, and the Dark Horses are champions. As they did in all the playoffs, the first thing the players did was run back over to the track and celebrate with their supporters who watched them from above the wall.

Watching what it meant for the players individually really hit home for me. Multiple Dark Horse players were hugging, crying, cheering, all of them excited. At one point, head coach Brad Spell walked over to the crowd in attendance and hit a Crane pose to raise their excitement. Newton-Conover’s team was devastated, as you would expect. The Red Devils knelt to the ground, faces covered, players broken. It was a strong presentation of what it means to be champions, and what it meant to come so close.

But what it also highlighted was how special this matchup really was. I heard overlapping conversations while I spoke to those in charge of helping organize the championship weekend. They all seemed to be in agreement, whether they rooted for Newton-Conover, Clinton, or were neutral:“This is one of the greatest state championship games I’ve seen in a while.”