Lakewood tangles with Eagles

The Lakewood Leopards tangled with Rosewood this past Friday on the road, going down in both the women’s and men’s games by scores of 40-36 and 58-46, respectively.

Men

Despite playing with heart, Leopard men have yet to walk away with a win all season. That didn’t change in their recent game against Rosewood, when they again failed to claim their first victory.

These two team were nearly matched at the end of the first quarter of play. Rosewood being the better team they finished the period ahead by three 12-9.

From the second quarter onward, Lakewood stayed behind until the end of regulation. With a worse offensive showing in the second they went for eight before halftime. Being outscored by the home they went for 19 to close out the half leading 31-17.

Things looked shaky for the Lakewood coming out of the break as the defense allowed the Eagles to rip up the scoreboard with 15 points. Unlucky for them the defense for Rosewood didn’t waver as they failed to score double digits again going for only nine.

They clean it up in the fourth outscoring the Eagles by eight points. They went for 20 to Rosewood’s 12 put it was to late to make a difference, they went down in this match up by 12.

Jacob Perez led all scoring for the Leopards, finishing with 18 points. His help came from Tristan Holmes, with eight, and Javon Owens, who had six.

Women

The Lady Leopards came up short against the Lady Eagles in last Friday’s conference match. Having the game seemingly wrapped up, they botched it in the final minute of play, going down 40-36.

The home team Eagles established the lead first in this face off. Hitting for nine, they held a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Leopards couldn’t find their groove in the second quarter either going for just two more with six. The Eagles dropped in scoring by two with seven but managed to hold on to the lead by halftime 16-10.

They couldn’t maintain the lead by the end of the third as Lakewood surged on both offense and defense. Keeping the Eagles to single digits again they held them to just eight. Meanwhile, they exploded offensive going for more than they had the whole first half with 14 points tying it up at 24-24.

The Lady Leopards couldn’t keep it together in the fourth quarter as they allowed the Eagles to surge on offense with 16 points. While they only went for 12 they had the game won until the Eagles scored their final points in the last minute of regulation.

Kiayre Bailey was the center of the offense once again going for 16 on the night.

With the losses, the Lakewood men fell to 0-12 overall and 0-4 in the conference and the girls dropped to 3-10 overall and 3-2 in conference. The teams will be facing off against cross-county rivals Union on Tuesday in more conference action.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

