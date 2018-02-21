Sampson HoF induction class set

The 2018 Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame induction ceremony is right around the corner. This year, Archie Brigman, the Rev. W.H. Calcutt, William “Bill” Faircloth, Hillery B. Honeycutt Jr. and Ronnie B. Jordan will be the sixth class to be inducted.

As it stands currently, the Sampson County Sports Club (SCSC) inducts a class every three years. When the time comes for the new class to be chosen the SCSC advertises for nominations for a three month period. Once the nominations have ended a selection committee meets an then evaluates the nominees and puts them to a vote, the top five voted become the inductees.

“Each time, we encourage more people to make nominations and we usually have eight to 10. This time we had eight,” said SCSC member Tom Pope.

Archie Brigman

The first on the list is well known for being the man who started the sports program at Hobbton High School in 1957. While there, he coached football, men’s and women basketball and baseball from 1957-1972. He won the 2A State Basketball Championship in 1960.

Getting his humble beginnings from Campbell College, he received three letters in football. He was also All Conference and co-captain in baseball getting two letters in his time their from 1945-49. He then went to Elon College from 1949-51, receiving two letters in both football and baseball.

In 1980, he received the Campbell University Distinguished Alumni Award and was inducted into the Campbell University Hall of Fame in 1989.

Rev. W.H. Calcutt

Calcutt has done an outstanding service for the young men and women of Sampson County, well known for starting an athletic program that continues to helps boys and girls athletics to this day.

Creating all the teams for Little League, he provided countless and continuous opportunities for the youth through the experiences they gain from playing sports. His legacy and vision continues to live on and has endured until this day. Known for recruiting men to be examples of excellence in athletics, sportsmanship and character to coach and mentor the youth, they called Calcutt “The Commissioner.”

William “Bill” Faircloth

Faircloth was a monster athlete throughout his career as a player. Starting at Clinton High School he was All Conference, All East Team MVP and played in the N.C. East West All Star Game between 1956-60. Achieving all these things along with being a letterman across three different sports football, basketball and track. He then earned three letters and was team captain at the college level during his time at Wake Forest University from 1960-63.

Launching his long coaching career in 1966 at Catawba College, he went from there to Duke before reaching Wake Forest in 1978. He’s been the assistant athletic director of football for the Deacons for 35 seasons.

During his time at Wake Forest, he has been in eight bowl games from 1979-2016 and was a part of their 2006 ACC Championship game against Georgia Tech.

Hillery B. Honeycutt Jr.

A legendary football player from Lakewood High School, Honeycutt was a key member of the East Central 3A Conference Champions, who won the title three years straight from 1974-76. Making All Conference, Team MVP and All County across those three years, he earned a scholarship to Auburn University in 1977.

A year later he transferred to North Carolina State University where he garnered impressive achievements as part of the Wolfpack. Between 1979-81 he played a roll in their ACC Football Championship, was an ACC interception leader, an ACC Defensive Player of the Week and was a Chevrolet MVP.

He received the Bob Warren Memorial Award for Integrity and Sportsmanship and was coached by Pete Carroll at N.C. State.

Ronnie B. Jordan

Jordan distinguishes himself from the rest of his fellow inductees by being champion in a different sport than your traditional athletics. His forte being a Champion of Champions, Legendary Cowboy and Champion Steer Wrestler.

He has multiple rodeo memberships from the Southern Rodeo Association (SRA), International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA), Mid Atlantic Professional Rodeo Association and the North American Rodeo Commission.

From 1976-2002, he has gained numerous achievements from Champion Steer Wrestler, World Finals Rodeo contestant, Champion Hazing Horse of the Year, Outstanding Cowboy and many more. He’s been a finalist 33 consecutive years in steer wrestling competitions at the SRA Championship Rodeos, severed as timed judge with Rodeo Associations, and from 1995-2005 he held steer wrestling schools for aspiring cowboys.

All his accomplishments have earned him a lifetime membership to the Southern Rodeo Association.

This year’s event will be held at Clinton High School on March 6, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for a meet and great with the inductees. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 26 and are $30. They can be purchased by contacting athletic directors at Sampson County high schools.

