Lady Leopards win, advance

The Lady Leopards got their first victory of the playoffs, defeating the Southside Seahawks 74-57 Tuesday while defending their home court.

“We’re happy,” said head coach Vonnie McNeil. “We haven’t been in the playoffs in a long time, but we’re taking it one step at a time.”

Lakewood was the first to score after the quarter’s first minute bringing the score to 3-0. Holding the lead the entire quarter, the Leopards let the gap close to a basket at 8-6 halfway through the first. Yet despite this push, Lakewood was able to shrug off Southside’s advance bringing the score to 22-13 at the quarter’s end.

By the midpoint of the second period the score stood at 31-18, the Leopards held a 13 point but were able to increase it to 16 by halftime the score sitting at 35-19.

Lakewood held their lead throughout the third quarter halting any stride by the Seahawks with the quarter ending at 56-34. After another hard fought quarter by Lakewood they managed to hold onto their lead and end the game at 74-57.

“We got in foul trouble and I had to tell the girls to stop the reaching, but we’ll just have to go and learn that before the next game,” added McNeil. “I was a bit nervous as they got close to our score.”

Sellena Oates led all scoring with a game-high 21 points. Kiayre Bailey had her back, she ending the night with 16 points.

Lakewood will take on Northampton County Thursday in the second round.

Kiarye Bailey tries to get past a defender as she scans the court during the regular season. She didn’t let anyone get in her way on Tuesday in their first round playoff win, finishing with 16 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lvrwwbball.jpg Kiarye Bailey tries to get past a defender as she scans the court during the regular season. She didn’t let anyone get in her way on Tuesday in their first round playoff win, finishing with 16 points.

Lakewood to face Northampton in second round

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.