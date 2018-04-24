Midway sweeps Wallace-Rose Hill

The Raiders faced off against Wallace-Rose Hill this past Friday in soccer, softball and baseball. While stats weren’t readily available at the time, here’s a recap of how they did against longtime rivals the Bulldogs.

Soccer

The Lady Raiders soccer team rolled against Wallace, winning on a shutout with balanced play in both halves, the final score 4-0 Midway.

The Raiders played really well on offense and defense in both the first and second half which landed them a solid win. In the first period, Midway was able to push past the net twice which gave them a 2-0 lead at the break thanks to lockdown defense as well.

The second half was a repeat of the first with both sides of the field working in Midway’s favor. With a clone of the first half passing, the Lady Raiders added two more goals while keeping the opposition out of the net and took the win by four.

Kasey McLamb lead in goals scored with three of their four, Rachel Edwards had the last goal. Assist came from Carli Carroll and Addison Apperson, Jordan Wallum also had a huge day with seven saves.

The win takes them to 8-5-1 overall and 4-4 in the conference, their Tuesday game against Clinton has been rescheduled to next Wednesday.

Softball

The softball team continued to roll as well, taking down the Bulldogs 5-1 in yet another victory for the blue and white.

The batting for Midway was story to their win. Sanajae Sankey’s bat was on fire for the Raiders. She went 3-for-4 and had an RBI. Laura Person was behind her going 2-to-3. Erin Barefoot, Caitlyn Holland, Hanah Lucas, Blythe Best and Leah Williams each had a hit. Williams, Best, Holland and Lucas each also had an RBI.

Their win brings them up to 12-5 and 7-1 in conference. They will also face Clinton in a make up game next Wednesday.

Baseball

None were more dominant on the day against Wallace than the baseball team, taking their game over the Bulldogs courtesy of the mercy rule.

The Raiders actually started out trailing by one after the first inning. It stayed 1-0 until the top of the third when Midway started pulling away. They found their offensive groove and got four runs to pull ahead 4-1. Then in the top of the fourth they got the runs need for mercy with 11 runs, Wallace added one more. With the fifth being the final inning left Midway got two more to seal the game 17-2.

Austin Peterson went 2-for-2, Jaron Register and Carson Calcutt went 2-for-3, Cal Tyndall was 2-for-4 and Chandler Williford was 1-for-3.

Midway now sits 12-5 and 6-2 in conference. They’ll face the Dark Horses next Wednesday.

Midway’s Kasey McLamb fights for the ball in a match earlier this season. She netted three goals in the Lady Raiders’ most recent win against Wallace-Rose Hill. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Kasey-McLamb.jpg Midway’s Kasey McLamb fights for the ball in a match earlier this season. She netted three goals in the Lady Raiders’ most recent win against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Raiders take to road, get three victories over Bulldogs

By Michael Hardison Sport Editor

