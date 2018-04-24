Union baseball picks up 2-1 win

It was a long day for the Spartans this past Friday when they went at it with North Duplin in baseball, softball and soccer. Recapping the events, Union took one out of three to barely survive the Rebels’ sweep.

Baseball

The Union baseball team was the only one to come away with a win over the Rebels, inching by in a 2-1 victory.

The first inning was quiet with good defense and no runs, but the Spartans opened it up a little over the next couple of innings. Starting in the bottom of the second they scored the first run of the night. They did the same in the bottom of the third to hold a 2-0 lead after three innings. The game went cold again until the top of the sixth when the Rebels finally got on the scoreboard for the final run of an eventual Spartans’ win.

Matthew Ballance, Tyler Murphy and Cameron Moore each went 1-for-3 to cap off batting for the red and white.

With the win, Union improved to .500, at 8-8, including 4-5 in conference play. Their Tuesday game against Lakewood was moved to Friday due to weather.

Softball and Soccer

The Lady Spartans’ softball and soccer teams weren’t as fortunate as the baseball team, as losses to North Duplin kept both squads without wins on the season.

The softball team fell by way of the mercy rule, 21-0. They just couldn’t match the Lady Rebels play with four runs in the first, 11 in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth

While the soccer team fought hard, they also suffered a shutout defeat, just unable to muster any offense against the Rebels in a 3-0 loss.

The softball team falls to 0-12 and the soccer team to 0-11, both 0-9 in the conference. They face county rival Lakewood on Friday in their rescheduled matchup.

Spartans now even on season; softball, soccer teams fall

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

