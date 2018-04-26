Midway baseball wins nail-biter

Midway's Kasey McLamb slides in to knock the ball away from a James Kenan player. - Midway's Kasey McLamb slides in to knock the ball away from a James Kenan player. - Midway's Carson Calcutt gets a base hit for the Raiders in a 3-2 win over James Kenan. - Midway's Carson Calcutt gets a base hit for the Raiders in a 3-2 win over James Kenan. -

Over on the baseball and soccer fields, the Midway teams found themselves locked in a deadly duel with the visiting James Kenan teams. It took some last-minute heroics from the Raiders baseball squad to grind out a tough win, while the Lady Raiders dropped a heartbreaker in penalty kicks.

Baseball

After falling behind 2-0 after a mistake-riddled fourth inning, the Raiders settled in and strung together a rally to down basement-dwelling James Kenan, 3-2.

Looking to play spoiler, the winless Tigers found themselves leading after three a half innings as a series of miscues put Midway in a hole halfway through the contest.

With two outs, the Tigers were able to convert a Lee Sutton single and a Stroud Winstead walk into runs. Both scored in the top of the fourth to make it 2-0.

Midway, though, answered in the bottom of the same inning. Austin Peterson started the inning off on a single up the middle and was advanced on a Cameron Calcutt sacrifice. Trevor Hobson drew a walk to join Peterson on the bases and put runners at first and second. Jason Register then hit a single up the left side to score Peterson to make it 2-1. Cameron Barefoot was next up to bat who sent a single into center. Hobson attempted to score the tying run in the process but was called out in a close play at the plate. At the next at bat, Barefoot attempted to steal second with Register on third but was thrown out to end the threat.

Midway’s defense ignited and held the Tigers to just one base runner in the final three innings. The Raiders offense also came alive as they were able to tie the game in the fifth inning.

Cal Tyndal began the inning with a single and was advanced on another single by Carson Calcutt. The Raiders then avoided a double-play attempt by the Tigers as Calcutt was ruled out at second but Colby Pope beat the throw at first. Tyndall took third in the exchange and was then scored on a sacrifice by the next batter, Chandler Williford, tying the game at 2-2.

With the game still tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Barefoot led the bottom of the inning off for Midway with a single up the left side. With Tyndall at the plate, Barefoot stole second, and then advanced to third on a Tyndall sacrifice.

The Tigers called a meeting on the mound where it was decided to load the bases, putting Calcutt and Pope aboard as well with just one out. The scheme didn’t end well for James Kenan as the ensuing batter, Chandler Williford, drew a walk to walk in the winning run.

Leading the way for Midway was Cameron Barefoot with two hits and Tyndall, Williford, Peterson, Hobson, Register, and both Calcutt’s each having one hit.

With the win, Midway improves to 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the East Central Conference. Also with the win, Midway stays tied atop the East Central Conference with East Duplin. The Raiders will host the Panthers on Monday and then host Clinton on Wednesday before wrapping up against Goldsboro on Thursday, all of which are critical games for Midway as they close out regular season play.

Soccer

The action was just as, if not more than, intense over on the soccer field. The Lady Raiders dropped a heartbreaking nail-biter that outlasted two overtime periods and required the use of penalty kicks to determine the winner. In the end, the visiting Lady Tigers bested Midway in PKs 3-2 to win the match.

All scoring in regulation took place in the first half as the team battled to a 2-2 tie at the break. Midway got their first goal on a kick by Addison Apperson that Kasey McLamb assisted with 27:35 remaining in the period.

With 9:48 left in the half, James Kenan scored the go ahead goal to make it 2-1, but McLamb answered back with 5:20 left to make it 2-2.

The score remained deadlocked all the way through to the PKs as each team averted scoring attempts from one another to give the fans the entertaining finish.

With the loss, Midway drops to 8-6-1 overall and 4-5 in the East Central Conference. The Lady Raiders soccer team also has East Duplin, Clinton and Goldsboro remaining on the schedule next week to wrap up the regular season.

