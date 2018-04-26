Horses dominate ECC tourney

Pictured, from left, are: Clinton High School tennis coach Robert Jones and players Sammy Sutter, Camden Thompson, Cooper Brewen, Lukas Jerez, Trevor Leggett and Peter Darden. - Pictured, from left, are: Clinton High School tennis coach Robert Jones and players Sammy Sutter, Camden Thompson, Cooper Brewen, Lukas Jerez, Trevor Leggett and Peter Darden. -

The undefeated Clinton Dark Horses tennis team traveled to Herman Park in Goldsboro for the East Central Conference (ECC) Tournament Wednesday afternoon, dominating the field by finishing first and second in both singles and doubles to qualify all six players to the 2A East Regional in Snow Hill next Friday.

Winning the conference singles title was Cooper Brewen, who defeated Colin Williams of Goldsboro in the quarterfinals, then bested Nate Sheppard of East Duplin in the semifinal, before defeating teammate Lukas Jerez in the final. Jerez’s road to the final began by defeating Joseph O’Hara of Spring Creek in the quarters, then taking care of Andrew Johns of East Duplin in the semis then losing to Brewen in the final.

Winning the conference doubles title was Peter Darden and Camden Thompson. They defeated Lewis/Pate of Goldsboro in the quarters, Soto/Goroski of Spring Creek in the semis, and teammates Trevor Leggett and Sammy Sutter in the finals. Leggett and Sutter made it to the final by beating the No. 1-seeded team from Goldsboro, Whitted/Podbielski, in a tight two-set match, then beating Waller/Waller from East Duplin in the semifinal before falling to their teammates Darden and Thompson.

The team returns to action in the first round of the 2A Dual Team Playoffs Wednesday when they host the Croatan Cougars at 4 p.m. at the Dark Horse Tennis Complex.

All six CHS tennis players qualify for 2A East Regional

Staff reports

Information provided by Robert Jones.

