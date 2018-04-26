Lady Raiders softball cruises, 10-2

Midway’s Abby Baggett at the plate during Wednesday’s 10-2 win over James Kenan. - Midway’s Abby Baggett at the plate during Wednesday’s 10-2 win over James Kenan. -

After inclement weather interrupted games against Lakewood and Clinton on Monday and Tuesday, Midway’s girls softball team was finally back in action on Wednesday, as they hosted James Kenan. The Lady Raiders led from start to finish and slowly churned out the 10-2 victory.

Midway had a mostly successful first inning as the Lady Raiders batter around, but to the dismay of head coach Leigh Anne Smith, only three runs were scored as Midway was retired with bases loaded.

JJ Sankey scored on a passed ball and Hannah Lucas batted in Leah Williams before scoring herself on another passed ball to make it 3-0.

The Lady Tigers did manage to earn one run back in the top of the second, however, to keep things close. The lead off batter hit a sharp ball to right field for an extra-bases hit and was then scored on back-to-back bunts to make it 3-1.

Midway, though, hit the gas pedal in the bottom of the second inning, scoring four more runs to widen the gap at 7-1.

Caitlyn Holland got things started in the lead off position with a sharp hit ball to center field. She then caught the Lady Tigers defense sleeping when they were getting the ball in as she sneakily took second base. Sankey then laid down a bunt and was safe as no play was able to be made. Williams was next at the plate and drew a walk as Holland scored a passed ball, making it 4-1.

Blythe Best was next up as she crushed a ball down the left field line that scored Sankey and Williams to make it 6-1. Lucas then came up with another RBI triple to score Best to make it 7-1 but that was as far as Midway would take it.

Each team would add a couple more runs, but in the end, the Lady Raiders celebrated another critical conference win.

Leading the way for Midway was Sankey with three hits and Holland with two hits. Best, Lucas, Erin Barefoot, and Abby Baggett all added one hit apiece.

With the win, Midway improves to 13-5 overall and 8-1 in the East Central Conference.

After picking up a solid win at Wallace-Rose Hill last week, Midway remains tied atop the conference with East Duplin. The Lady Raiders square off with the Lady Panthers on Monday for a chance to take the outright lead. Game time is 6 p.m.

Sets up big tilt with East Duplin for conference lead