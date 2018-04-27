Hobbton sweeps Union

Hobbton’s Perry Daughtry stretches back to first base during an attempted pick off play. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Perry Daughtry stretches back to first base during an attempted pick off play. - Hobbton’s Katherine Aguilar and a Union defender jockey for the ball. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Katherine Aguilar and a Union defender jockey for the ball. - The Wildcats’ Rylen Carter heads home for a run in the Lady Wildcat’s 16-1 win over Union. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent The Wildcats’ Rylen Carter heads home for a run in the Lady Wildcat’s 16-1 win over Union. -

Hobbton netted the sweep over Union on Thursday night, taking decisive wins in baseball, soccer and softball.

Baseball

In a close game for five innings, the Hobbton Wildcats got the best of the Union Spartans 9-1 in Thursday night’s game. The Wildcats were down 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when they broke it open.

“I want to give a big shoutout to Aaron Beasley for his performance on the mound tonight,” said Hobbton coach Chris Carroll. “This was his first ever start pitching and he gave us three solid innings. Brayden Herring did a great job coming in and closing the game. The defense has been excellent over the last three games. Our offense clicked for us tonight all the way from batter number one to batter number nine. They hit the ball, they were aggressive on the base line. This was a good solid win. This is the team that I know we have. They have worked hard and it showed tonight in a great all around effort.”

For the Wildcats, Brayden Herring was 2-for 4-with 3 RBIs; Greyson Rogers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Daniel Britt was 2-for-4; Jordan Pearsall was was 2-for-4 with one RBI; Jackson McLamb was was 2-for-4; Perry Daughtry was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run; and Aaron Beasley was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI.

Soccer

The Hobbton Lady Wildcat soccer team took care of business Thursday night winning over cross county rival Union 6-0.

“I thought we started the first half off extremely well,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We scored all out goals in the first half. I thought we dropped off a bit in the second half. However, Union did better in the second half to hold us at bay. I’m pleased with my girls playing a hard fought 1-0 game beating Rosewood for the first time ever and coming back today and playing another hard game.”

Scoring for the Wildcats was Maya Ramirez with two goals, while Krystal Martinez, Lakelyn Bass, Angie Ramirez and Denisse Sada had a goal apiece. Bass and Kenly Montes were each credited with one assist.

In softball, the Lady Wildcats defeated Union by a score of 16-1. Stats were not available.

