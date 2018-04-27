Midway, Sampson MS to play in title game

In the first round of the middle school soccer playoffs, Midway Middle Raiders eked out a hard-fought win over the fierce Hobbton Middle Wildcats. Here, Makayla Esquivel scores the Wildcats’ first goal on a good run. The match was tied at the end of regulation and went to a penalty kick shootout, with Midway besting Hobbton to move on. Midway Middle will play Sampson Middle Monday on Sampson’s home field for the championship. -
