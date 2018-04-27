Lakewood hoses Neuse Charter

Lakewood’s Chandler Ray pitched a one-hit shutout against Neuse Charter en route to a 10-0 win to halt the Leopards’ four-game losing skid. - Lakewood’s Chandler Ray pitched a one-hit shutout against Neuse Charter en route to a 10-0 win to halt the Leopards’ four-game losing skid. -

Playing host to Neuse Charter out of Smithfield on Thursday, the Lakewood Leopards baseball and softball teams found two wins, while the soccer team fell.

Softball

Looking to get back in the win column, the Lakewood High School softball team defeated the Cougars, 13-3.

From the first pitch on, Lakewood proved they were going to be a tough out. Not allowing Neuse Charter to see home plate during the top of the first left a goose egg on the scoreboard for the cougars. However, the Leopards would capitalize on their strong defense and turned that into four runs in the bottom of the first.

The Leopard onslaught wouldn’t end.

Lakewood added two more runs in the second to stretch out the lead to, 6-0. The third left blanks on each side, but the Leopards would score five runs in the fourth to effectively put away the cougars, extending the lead to 11-0. Approaching mercy rule territory, Neuse Charter would finally see home plate, bringing three runs home during the top of the fifth. Lakewood wouldn’t blink, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game, with a final score of 13-3.

The offensive show put on by the Leopards was powered by some important plays made by individual Leopards. Senior, Krislyn Bullard, saw the plate three times and recorded two base hits. Madelyn Ammons, a freshman, hit a triple, almost securing an in the park home run. Scoring four runs for the Leopards, Addie Hawks, gave a lift to the Lakewood offense.

“The girls played very well tonight.”, said Alan Jackson, head coach of the Lakewood High School softball team. “Lauren Jackson did a great job on the mound for us and Trinity Melvin had great catching. Our hitting is coming around to where I want it to be. Overall, I’m happy with the girls and their hustle tonight.”

The win puts Lakewood back into the win column, bringing their record to 4-9 for the season. Next up for the Leopards is a trip down the road to Union High School for key conference game.

Baseball

Wanting to stop a four-game losing skid, the Lakewood High baseball team, defeated Neuse Charter, 10-0.

On this dry, 60 degree night, the Leopards would play strong defense, following that up with a healthy offensive performance. The cougars would only give up one run in the first, but the Leopards wouldn’t settle for just one, scoring seven runs combined in the next two innings to take a 8-0 lead. With Neuse Charter drawing blanks, they held Lakewood to no runs in the fourth inning, the only inning in which Lakewood didn’t score. However, the Leopards would score two runs in the fifth bringing their lead to 10-0, ending the game on the ten run mercy rule. As a team they recorded ten runs off of eight hits.

“Boys were hungry and aggressive tonight. They hit the ball well,” said Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth. “Chandler Ray pitched a one-hit shutout. Being back in the win column feels good.”

The win secures Lakewood’s fifth conference win, putting them over .500 for the season at 5-4 in conference play. Neuse Charter’s loss leaves them winless on the year at 0-16. The Leopards were set to travel to Union on Friday night. Stats for that game were not available before press time.

Soccer

Following a 4-1 loss to Rosewood High School, the Lakewood Lady Leopard soccer team dropped their game against the cougars of Neuse Charter on Thursday, 7-2.

Neuse Charter controlled the pace of the game from the start. Scoring four goals in the first half put the marker in the ground, Lakewood needing to score scored a crucial goal in the waning moments of the first half, cutting the cougar lead to 4-1. This deficit at the half proved insurmountable for the Leopards. Coming out of the break, Neuse Charter scored three more goals to put the game away. Lakewood did score one more goal, but the game was for all intent and purposes, over.

The loss brings Lakewood to 4-8 (3-6 in conference) for the season. Neuse Charter has compiled an impressive 12-2 record this season. With two games left, Lakewood looks to right the ship on Monday for a home conference game.

