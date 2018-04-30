Senior Games bring fun, fellowship

Some senior citizens enjoy some down time during the recent Senior Games at Royal Lane Park in Clinton. - Some senior citizens enjoy some down time during the recent Senior Games at Royal Lane Park in Clinton. - Volunteers and seniors competed in one of the most popular games during the event - horseshoes. - Volunteers and seniors competed in one of the most popular games during the event - horseshoes. - Games weren’t the only activities enjoyed during the recent Senior Games. These seniosr relax under some shade while taking part in some arts and crafts along with some good food. - Games weren’t the only activities enjoyed during the recent Senior Games. These seniosr relax under some shade while taking part in some arts and crafts along with some good food. -

Some senior citizens enjoy some down time during the recent Senior Games at Royal Lane Park in Clinton.

Volunteers and seniors competed in one of the most popular games during the event – horseshoes.

Games weren’t the only activities enjoyed during the recent Senior Games. These seniosr relax under some shade while taking part in some arts and crafts along with some good food.