Leopards split games against Princeton

Lakewood’s Josh Carter swings during the Leopards’ Monday win against Princeton. - Lakewood’s Josh Carter swings during the Leopards’ Monday win against Princeton. - Tristan Holmes prepares to sling a pitch. - Tristan Holmes prepares to sling a pitch. - Lady Leopards’ Madelyn Ammons stands ready for the swing. - Lady Leopards’ Madelyn Ammons stands ready for the swing. -

The Lakewood Leopards won against the Princeton Bulldogs 7-2 in baseball, but they did not fare as well in softball, losing 16-1, to split the results at home on the diamond against Princeton Monday.

Baseball

The Leopards held an early lead, reaching 5-0 in the second inning and held it until the fourth. But the Bulldogs held fast, raising the score to 6-2. However, Princeton could not close the gap any further and the game came to an end in the seventh inning after the Bulldogs were unable to score again, finishing the game at 7-2.

“I feel really good about tonight; this is our second win in a row,” said Coach Jay Faircloth. “We did well defensively; amazing pitching. I feel good about where we are and hope we can keep it up (Tuesday). We’ve always had a problem with all speed pitching and could cut down on a few mistakes, but we’ve gotten so much better and I’m so proud of these boys.”

The win puts the Leopards at 6-8 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Softball

Despite earning a victory in baseball, the Leopards lost 16-1 in softball, the game called after the fifth inning due to Princeton winning via mercy rule.

Reagan Holmes got the sole run for Lakewood, returning after being absent due to a concussion received while playing on the road.

“We’re a young team, real young. I only got one senior this year,” explained Coach Robert Jackson. “But hopefully we’ll rebound and do better tomorrow. We’ll need to cut back on our mistakes, but that’s just part of the learning process.”

This loss comes after their previous win against Neuse Charter. This drops the Lady Leopards to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in conference.

Both Lakewood teams were to begin the new month by playing against Union on Tuesday. The games had been postponed twice due to weather.

Lakewood’s Josh Carter swings during the Leopards’ Monday win against Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_lhsvp1.jpg Lakewood’s Josh Carter swings during the Leopards’ Monday win against Princeton. Tristan Holmes prepares to sling a pitch. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_lvp1-1-.jpg Tristan Holmes prepares to sling a pitch. Lady Leopards’ Madelyn Ammons stands ready for the swing. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_lvp1-2-.jpg Lady Leopards’ Madelyn Ammons stands ready for the swing.

Baseball gets win; softball loses big

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.