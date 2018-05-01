Raiders get crucial win, stay in chase

Midway’s Chandler Williford sets up for a pitch during Monday night’s battle against East Duplin. - Midway’s Chandler Williford sets up for a pitch during Monday night’s battle against East Duplin. -

Entering Monday night’s matchup between the Midway Raiders and East Duplin Panthers baseball teams, the standings atop the East Central Conference were crowded.

Midway, East Duplin and Spring Creek were all in the hunt for a first place finish and Monday’s contest was expected to help answer some questions. After the dust settled, the Raiders came away with a big 4-2 win to stay in the chase for that elusive top spot.

Picking up the action in the second inning after a scoreless first, the Panthers were off to a promising start, poised to draw first blood. The first two batters were safely aboard to put runners on first and second after a base hit and a walk before Midway was able pick up an out on a strikeout of the third d batter. With one away, Ty Jenkins laid down a sac bunt to move the runners into scoring position, but Raiders got out number three on a Nick Maready infield ground ball to end the threat.

Now in the bottom of the second, the Raiders found success and scored the games first run.

Austin Peterson got things started with a single into right field and then took second on a passed ball. Cameron Calcutt drew a walk and when Jaron Register laid down a sac bunt, an errant throw loaded the bases. Another bunt by Brayden Coats back to the pitcher resulted in another errant throw at home, scoring Peterson.

East Duplin was able to get the next two batters out and strand the runners to minimize the damage at 1-0.

The score stayed 1-0 until the top of the fifth when the Panthers took a brief 2-1 lead, Midway responded.

Cal Tyndall got things started with a base hit up the left side followed by Carson Calcutt to put runners on first and second. The Raiders once again loaded the bases when Colby Pope hit a shallow fly ball into right field that fell harmlessly to the ground. A pair of sacrifices by Chandler Williford and Peterson scored Tyndall and Calcutt to give Midway the lead back at 3-2.

The Raiders tallied one more run in the sixth when Coats got aboard with a single to left field and took second on a passed ball. A Cameron Barefoot sacrifice advanced Coats over to third followed by Tyndall being hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. Coats took a big jump when Tyndall stole second, causing the East Duplin pitcher to jam up before throwing an errant throw to third, allowing Coats to score. The Panthers then ended the threat but Midway earned an insurance run to make it 4-2.

The Raider defense also stood tall, shutting down the Panthers in 1-2-3 fashion in the seventh to win the game.

Leading the way for Midway at the plate was Pope with two hits and Tyndall, Peterson, Register and Coats all had one hit. On the mound, Williford went the distance for Midway and gave up two runs on just four hits and two walks and recorded 12 strikeouts.

With the win, Midway completes the season sweet over East Duplin and stands alone at the top of the conference with an 8-2 record. The Raiders, though, have far from clinched first place as Spring Creek is lurking just behind with an 8-3 conference record. The Gators have just one game remaining on Tuesday against Goldsboro.

Midway still has two conference games, one with Clinton on Wednesday followed by a trip to Goldsboro on Thursday for the regular season finale.

For East Duplin, the loss puts them back into a potential tie with Clinton in third place as both teams have four losses on their resume. East Duplin travels to James Kenan on Tuesday followed by a date with the Dark Horses on Thursday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

