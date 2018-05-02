Lakewood gets sweep over Union

Juan Garcia takes the field for the Union Spartans as he gets ready for his turn at the plate. - Juan Garcia takes the field for the Union Spartans as he gets ready for his turn at the plate. - Union’s Hanna Smith hurls one from the mound. - Union’s Hanna Smith hurls one from the mound. -

The Union Spartans and Lakewood Leopards faced off Tuesday after weather forced the game to be delayed twice. Lakewood earned the sweep, claiming victories in soccer, softball and baseball.

Baseball

While Union started off promising, holding Lakewood at 4-2 going into the fifth inning, the Leopards were able to grow their lead to 5-2 before raising it to 7-2 in the final inning guaranteeing a victory for the Leopards.

The game concluded after seven innings with the score 7-2, earning the Leopards their third straight victory.

“We played poorly tonight,” admitted Union’s head coach Douglas Burley. “We had nine errors, we weren’t going to win with that. We had a few good hits, but we just weren’t mentally ready. I think we’ll do better tomorrow, this was a learning experience.”

“Every game this season we played I feel confident in my boys,” said Lakewood’s coach Jay Faircloth. “I never doubted we could compete or beat anyone, so I feel good about Thursday, but Coach (Chris) Carroll’s got Hobbton ready to roll and Coach Burley had some good boys tonight. We’ll have to wait and see about the future.”

This puts Lakewood at 7-8 and 7-4 in the conference and puts Union at 8-10 and 4-7 in conference.

Softball

The Spartans looked to be doing well in the third inning with the score at 8-7, trailing behind the Leopards by a single run. As the game made it to the fourth however, Lakewood was able to score a home run with their first batter and as the inning continued the score stood at 11-7.

In a surprising burst of offense, the Leopards grew their lead to 17-7 earning them a 10-run lead. With the game ending after the fifth inning, the Leopards left with another victory for the night.

Lakewood improves to 5-10 and 4-7 in conference while the Spartans still sit without a win.

Soccer

Union fought the Leopards, keeping the game gridlocked for the first half of the period at 0-0. With several strong pushes from both sides, the score had reached 2-0 with Lakewood leading by the first period’s final fifteen minutes.

With only four minutes left in the period, Union scored their first goal, shrinking the gap to 2-1. While this seemed promising, the Spartans were unable to gain the momentum and the Leopards were able to dominate the second period ending the game at 7-1.

The Lady Leopards are now 4-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play, their conference rivals, Union, remain winless on the season.

Union will have their final conference games Wednesday at 6pm which will also be senior night, while Lakewood will have their own Thursday at Hobbton at 6:30 p.m.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

