Horses unbeaten in conference

The Lady Horses tangled with rivals Wallace-Rose Hill in both softball and soccer at home Tuesday. While softball fell to the mercy rule, the Clinton soccer team almost returned the favor with a huge win.

Soccer

Clinton was able to keep their undefeated conference streak going after decimating the Lady Bulldogs, winning just short of the mercy rule, 9-0.

With an unbelievably strong first half, the Lady Horses had the match in hand after the first 40 minutes. Goals were everywhere and in abundance as they took a commanding 8-0 lead before the halftime break. In just the first half they managed to take 11 shots on goal and had seven corner kick while the opposition was afforded none.

With such a huge gap, the Horses continued to play shutdown defense and cruised to the win in the second half, tacking on one more goal to conclude the game at 9-0.

Taylor Spell was at the forefront of goals scored, with three to go along with an assist. Olivia Williford was behind her with two goals and an assist. Britt Thornton, Bailey Spell, Ella Faison and Edye Carr had the last of the goals with one apiece.

This win moves Clinton up to 14-5-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.

Softball

The Lady Horses softball team found themselves in a similarly dominating situation, unfortunately they were on the receiving end, losing 19-0.

Nothing was working for the Horses all day, with little success on offense or defense they found themselves down 11-0 by the end of the fourth inning. Things didn’t get any better for them either as they allowed another eight runs in the fifth and final inning to go down by 19.

Another loss for the Lady Horses puts them at 2-14 and 2-8 in conference, both teams will face Midway on the road Wednesday.

Spell, Williford lead attack in 9-0 win over Bulldogs

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

