Clinton wins final home game

The Dark Horses baseball team was able to take the win on Tuesday night in their final home game of the regular season. Trailing by one for awhile, they were able to pull off the narrow 4-2 win over longtime rival Wallace-Rose Hill.

Clinton didn’t waste anytime in drawing first blood on the Bulldogs, getting their first run of the game during the first attempts at bat. That would be the only run of the opening inning as the Horses took the early 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs didn’t take that scored run laying down, they would wake up and find the answers in the next couple of innings to pull ahead. It started immediately with Wallace-Rose Hill getting their own first run at the top of the second inning to tie up the ball game at 1-1. The remaining of the second went by quietly after that.

Then in a mimic of the previous inning the visiting Dogs punched in a second run to take their first lead of the night. The Horses failed to respond again falling behind by a small margin, the score after three was 2-1 Wallace-Rose Hill.

That would be the last run scored by the Dogs all night as Clinton took over the game and set up the win over the next two innings. While they had little offensive in the second and third they found some life in the bottom of the fourth with the second run of the game, this put them even at 2-2.

The bottom of the fifth solidified the Horses win. With continually strong defensive effort they held Wallace-Rose Hill off the scoreboard the rest of the night. Then they found two final runs to put themselves up by two, which led to the 4-2 win.

Hits came from Andrew Thornton who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Cameron Ellis and Zack Parker had the last two hits with one each. Parker also finished with two RBIs and Ellis had one.

This puts them at 10-8 overall and 6-4 in the conference. They were to face another rival on Wednesday, this time across the county, hitting the road to play the perennially tough Midway Raiders.

Horses rally to beat Wallace-Rose Hill, 4-2

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

