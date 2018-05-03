CHS tennis advances to second round

With the regular season concluded, the undefeated Dark Horses tennis team had its first taste of postseason action Wednesday, taking down the Coastal 8 Champion Croatan Cougars in the first round of the 2A dual team playoffs, 7-2.

In typical Clinton fashion, they set themselves up with the big win after solid and strong play in singles. Winning in five out of the six singles courts matches they did it the way they’ve done all year dominating in straight sets.

Those straight sets wins coming from none other than Cooper Brewen, Peter Darden, Lukas Jerez, Trevor Leggett and Sammy Sutter.

The Horses didn’t let up in doubles play continuing their strong showing although they did drop a set. At court one the old duo of Brewen and Thompson were together again taking the win. Darden was matched up with Leggett again and they didn’t disappoint, taking the victory at court two.

With the win in the first round of the playoffs the Dark Horses advance. The team will be playing again in the second round against the Greene Central Rams. This time they’ll be at home in the Dark Horse Tennis Complex at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Individual regionals are set for Friday and Saturday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.