Midway, Clinton converge

Midway’s Blythe Best getting one of her two hits in Midway’s win. - Midway’s Blythe Best getting one of her two hits in Midway’s win. -

Sitting at the top of the conference, Midway had no interest in allowing Clinton to play spoiler on the softball field Wednesday when the Lady Dark Horses came into Spivey’s Corner. Midway took advantage of a six-run third inning to make quick work of Clinton en route to an 11-0 victory.

Midway picked up a quick three runs in the first inning, setting the tone for how the game would transpire.

JJ Sankey got things started with a double into left. Leah Williams advanced Sankey over to third on a sacrifice who then scored on a hit by Blythe Best. After errors allowed Best to take third, Hannah Lucas scored Best on another hit into left field to make it 2-0. Lucas was later scored to make it 3-0.

The Lady Dark Horses simply had no offensive threats as Midway’s bats were just too much.

The Lady Raiders dealt a big blow in the second inning when they hung six more runs up on the board to make it 9-0. Midway batted around as Abby Baggett got things started.

Baggett drew a walk and was moved on a hard hit toward third by Caitlyn Holland. Both runners then took an extra base on a Clinton error. Back at the top of the lineup, Sankey hit a smaller toward third and beat the throw over to first to load the bases. With no outs, Midway hit the throttle.

Williams hit a fly ball into center that dropped to score Baggett and keep the bases loaded. A passed ball advanced all the runners as Holland scored. The shots kept coming for Clinton as Best jammed the shortstop up on a hard hit ball that she couldn’t play, scoring Sankey. Still with no outs, a big hit from Lucas scored Williams and Best as Lucas took third. Karlee Martin then got aboard on a wild throw at first that resulted in Lucas scoring.

Clinton finally shut everything down by retiring three of the next four batters but the damage had been done as Midway led 9-0 after two.

With a pitching change in the third inning, Midway was held to a surprising three-up-three-down but a pair of runs in the fourth by Sydney Williams and Laura Person made it 11-0. With Clinton unable to answer in the fifth, the 10-run mercy rule ended the game.

Leading the attacking from Midway was Sankey, Lucas, Martin and Best all with two hits. Williams and Baggett each added one hit.

With the win, Midway remains alone at the top of the conference with a 10-1 overall record to compliment their 15-5 overall record. They are slated to travel to Goldsboro on Thursday where they look to lockup first place in the East Central Conference.

Over on the soccer field, the powerful Lady Dark Horses were held to just one goal in the first half. The second half, though, saw them return to form as they added four more goals to take home the 5-0 win over Midway.

Bailey Spell and Ashlyn Williams contributed two goals apiece and Jessica Parker got one goal.

With the win, Clinton improves to 15-5-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference. Having already locked up first place in the East Central Conference, they will conclude regular season play on Thursday with a trip to East Duplin.

For Midway, the loss drops them to 8-8-1 overall and 4-7 in the conference. They travel to Goldsboro on Thursday for their regular season finale.

Midway’s Blythe Best getting one of her two hits in Midway’s win. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_mvc.jpg Midway’s Blythe Best getting one of her two hits in Midway’s win.

Raiders get blowout in softball; Horses return favor in soccer

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.