Raiders pull away from Horses

Coming into Wednesday’s matchup with Clinton, the Raiders were still alone at the top of the East Central Conference and in control of their own destiny. For the two-loss Raiders, it’s as simple as winning out.

With ECC play coming to a close, Spring Creek defeated Goldsboro on Tuesday to finalize their conference record at 9-3 and stay hot on Midway’s trail.

First up was the Dark Horses, who have already bested Midway once this season. The Raiders were determined in not letting history repeat itself. Midway broke open a 3-3 tie in the fifth and went on to win 8-4.

With neither team scoring the first two and half innings the intensity picked up in the third.

Things started to pick up with Midway at the plate in the bottom of the third. Cameron Calcutt led the inning off, hitting a hot potato to third base that went for no play. With no outs, Midway was in business with the lead off aboard. The next batter, Drew Matthews, struck out but the the Dark Horses catcher, Charles Jordan, tried to catch Calcutt sleeping at first. The throw was errant and the loose ball allowed Calcutt to move over to third.

Jaron Register then hit an one-out RBI single into left to score Calcutt. Back at the top of the line up, Cameron Barefoot drew a walk to put runners on first and second. When Midway called for a double steal, Jordan tossed another errant throw to third allowing Register to score and Barefoot to shift over to third. The Raiders stranded the base runners as the Dark Horses minimized the damage to 2-0.

Now in the top of the fourth, Clinton didn’t just lay down and die. Instead, the Horses charged back.

Zack Parker got the the Horses going with an one-out single up the middle followed by a walk by Carson Ellis. Both runners advanced when Parker stole third and was safe on an errant throw. The Raiders then worked themselves into a manageable two-out situation when Greylon Barwick struck out. Midway caught the error bug when Zeth Pearson hit a quickly falling pop up toward Midway’s Register.

Register dove for the ball but couldn’t corral it. His throw to first was wild and both Parker and Ellis scored to tie the game back up. Clinton was poised to inflict more damage when they got the bases loaded but Midway got out of the jam to preserve the tie.

The Raiders were unscathed by the change in momentum and stood tall in responding.

Senior Colby Pope led the inning off and drove the first pitch into left field for a single. Pope was moved over to second on a Chandler Williford sacrifice and was then scored by fellow senior Austin Peterson on a ground-ball single down the first baseline. The Dark Horses once again avoided more damage and shut down the threat to trail just 3-2 headed to the fifth.

Like clockwork, Clinton responded. Ashton Tyndall hit an one-out single up the middle then stole second to get himself into scoring position. After an infield flyout from Parker, Ellis moved Tyndall over to third on a tough infield-chopper that led to no play. Again, the error bug hit Midway as a sharp ground ball from Barwick to Cal Tyndall was mishandled and Tyndall scored. Midway held the runner in check to end the threat and preserve the 3-3 tie.

With the game locked in a deadly duel, calamity struck the Dark Horses in the bottom of the fifth. Barefoot drew a walk to begin the inning then stole second to pit himself into scoring position. Tyndall laid down what should’ve been a routine bunt but Jordan’s throw to first base sailed over Parker’s head. Barefoot scored in the exchange and with Tyndall headed toward third another bad throw by Clinton allowed Tyndall to score, putting Midway back ahead 5-3.

Still with no outs, the Raiders ratcheted up the intensity. Carson Calcutt hit a double into left field followed by Pope being hit by a pitch. After a Horses pitching change, Williford drew a no-out walk to load the bases. Midway could only plate one more run to make it 6-3 as Clinton got out of the jam to prevent additional harm.

Clinton did get one run back in the top of the sixth to make it 6-4 but the Raiders picked up a pair of runs in the bottom to stretch it back to 8-4. In the seventh, the Dark Horses went down in 1-2-3 fashion to end the game.

Leading Midway at the plate was Register with two hits and RBI. Peterson finished with one hit and two RBIs and Carson Calcutt, Williford and Pope all had one hit.

For Clinton, Andrew Thornton had two hits and Payson King had one hit and one RBI. Ellis, Parker and Tyndall also had one hit each.

With the win, Midway now stands at 15-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference. They were to travel to Goldsboro on Thursday, looking for a win to lock up first place in the East Central Conference.

For Clinton, the loss drops them to 10-9 overall and 6-5 in the conference. They also wrap up regular season play on Thursday with a trip to East Duplin.

Midway edges closer to conference title

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

