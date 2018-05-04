Hobbton sweeps Lakewood

Aaron Beasley slides safely into third base under Aaron Butler in the fifth inning of Hobbton’s win against Lakewood. - Aaron Beasley slides safely into third base under Aaron Butler in the fifth inning of Hobbton’s win against Lakewood. - Ashley Ramos and a Lakewood player go after the ball in the Wildcats 2-0 win over the Leopards. - Ashley Ramos and a Lakewood player go after the ball in the Wildcats 2-0 win over the Leopards. - Sarah Suggs delivers a pitch in the Wildcats’ win over Lakewood. - Sarah Suggs delivers a pitch in the Wildcats’ win over Lakewood. - Sarah Suggs was presented the game ball by Hobbton coach Brian Christopher after her 100th strikeout of the season. - - Sarah Suggs was presented the game ball by Hobbton coach Brian Christopher after her 100th strikeout of the season. - -

The Hobbton Wildcats had a very productive senior night, sweeping the visiting Lakewood Leopards by getting wins in baseball, softball and soccer.

Baseball

After giving up two early runs from Lakewood, it was all Hobbton, who cruised to a 14-2 victory.

The Leopards jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Wildcats held the Leopards off the rest of the game. Hobbton scored a run in the second. In the third, they picked up three more to go up 4-2 when a throwing error to first allowed Will Simmons to score from first tying the game at two each and putting Ben Langston in scoring position on third. He would later score to put the Wildcats up 4-2.

The Wildcats would pick up one run in the fourth. They exploded in the bottom of the fifth picking up nine runs for the early end of the game.

For the Wildcats, Greyson Rogers was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Simmons was 1-for-3 with two runs. Jackson McLamb was 1-for-4 with one run scored, Langston was 1-for-4 with a run and Richard Warren was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Perry Daughtry and Jordan Pearsall scored one run each while Aaron Beasley scored two runs.

Beasley started the game on the mound with Pearsall taking over in the second. Brayden Herring finished the game.

“Tonight was an all-out effort by every single member of the Wildcat family,” commented Hobbton coach Chris Carroll. “I would like to thank all the families and those that were in the stands tonight cheering us on our senior night. I’m so proud to have coached Will Simmons, Aaron Beasley and Thorn Bauser. They all contributed mightily to the game tonight. From one to nine, we hit the ball and we scored. Aaron Beasley and Jordan Pearsall pitched dynamite baseball and Brayden Herring finished the game knocking in a base hit and scoring.”

Soccer

The Lady Leopards and the Lady Wildcats had a tough, physical match with the Wildcats coming out on top 2-0. The Wildcats scored once in each half for the win.

The Wildcats got goals from Maria Lopez and Jovanna Zapata. Angelica Ramirez was credited with an assist for Lopez. Zapata scored on a free kick.

“I’m glad we were able to see our seniors out with a win,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “If Rosewood ties or beats Princeton, we will finish third in the conference which is a good place for seeding in the playoffs. Hopefully we will be seeded in a comfortable position and have a game where we can compete in the first round and see where we go. I’m proud of the girls, we have a young team. I think they have been strong and learned and we’re good where we are. I’m looking forward to the end of this season and the beginning of next season.

Softball

The Wildcats picked up their 12th win of the season against Lakewood in a 7-1 game. They also had a major milestone in the game as pitcher Sarah Suggs picked up her 100th strikeout of the season in the fourth inning.

“Season-wise, we couldn’t ask for better. We are 12-7,” commented Hobbton coach Brian Christopher. “For today’s game, a big shoutout to Sarah Suggs, Kameron Lee, Emily Smith, Jayla Wilkes, Stephanie Avilez, Laney Pope, all of them. They did one heck of a job. The bats are peaking, the defense is peaking and the pitching is peaking. I’m ready for some playoffs.”

Game stats were unavailable. The Wildcat JV also picked up a win.

Aaron Beasley slides safely into third base under Aaron Butler in the fifth inning of Hobbton’s win against Lakewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Aaron-Beasley.jpg Aaron Beasley slides safely into third base under Aaron Butler in the fifth inning of Hobbton’s win against Lakewood. Ashley Ramos and a Lakewood player go after the ball in the Wildcats 2-0 win over the Leopards. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Ashley-Ramos.jpg Ashley Ramos and a Lakewood player go after the ball in the Wildcats 2-0 win over the Leopards. Sarah Suggs delivers a pitch in the Wildcats’ win over Lakewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Sarah-Suggs.jpg Sarah Suggs delivers a pitch in the Wildcats’ win over Lakewood. Sarah Suggs was presented the game ball by Hobbton coach Brian Christopher after her 100th strikeout of the season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_100th-strike-out.jpg Sarah Suggs was presented the game ball by Hobbton coach Brian Christopher after her 100th strikeout of the season.

Wildcats get three wins on senior night