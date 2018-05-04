Lady Horses claim conference

The Dark Horses soccer, softball and baseball teams found themselves on the road Thursday from their final games of the regular season. Facing off against the East Duplin Panthers, they came away with a close win in soccer but fell in soccer and baseball.

Soccer

While Clinton got their only win on the day in soccer, it was by the skin of their teeth. They took the match after winning in a penalty shootout 4-3.

The teams basically mirrored each other the entire night starting in the first half. Both squads went for one goal apiece to have it all tied up 1-1 by the break. This mimicked in the second half as well with them splitting goals 1-1 and ending regulation at 2-2. With thing tied up they eventually went into the shootout were the Horses narrow clenched it with 4-3 going in their favor.

Ashlyn Williams came up big getting both goals that kept the game tied. Bailey Spell and Elizabeth Coleman had the assists on the plays. This ended the regular season and allowed them to finish in first place at 16-5-1 and 12-0 in the conference.

Softball and baseball

Things didn’t go favorably with softball and baseball as both were taken out by way of the mercy rule to end their regular season.

The Lady Horses softball team couldn’t find any offensive rhythm going down 3-0 after the first before the game blew open. In the bottom of the second East Duplin found seven runs to go up 10-0. Clinton got its only run in the fourth, but the Panthers had another as well, ending the game at 11-1.

Baseball suffered a similar fate, going down big. Starting out strong in the beginning, they were only down 2-1 after the first inning. It was all East Duplin from there, getting a run in second, seven in the third and two in fourth to end the game at 12-1.

The losses put the softball team at 2-16, 2-10 in conference play, and the baseball team at 10-10, 6-6 in conference, as they close out the regular season.

Softball and baseball suffer mercy-rule losses

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.