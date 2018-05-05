‘El Zorro’ proceeds donated to CHS

Pictured, from left, are: front row — Principal Dr. Steve Miller, head coach Erasmo Ordonez and Dr. Andres Fleury; and back row — Athletic Director Jeff Sawvel and assistant coach Leonard Henry. - Pictured, from left, are: front row — Principal Dr. Steve Miller, head coach Erasmo Ordonez and Dr. Andres Fleury; and back row — Athletic Director Jeff Sawvel and assistant coach Leonard Henry. -

Dr. Andres Fleury, of Sampson Regional Medical Center, presented a check for $1,400 to benefit the Clinton High School Dark Horses track team. The money, raised through the second annual El Zorro ultramarathon earlier this year, was presented to CHS officials on Thursday.

Fleury, a lover of marathon running, hosted a ultramarathon as a way to promote health and earn money for the track at Clinton High School.

The run itself was a 24-hour run that started in the early morning around 8 a.m. and tasked the 30-plus runners in the event to complete 100 miles on the day. People from all over came to support the cause, including Horses head track coach Erasmo “Coach O” Ordonez and some of his student athletes. Even well-known runners such as Charlie Engle, who once ran across the Sahara Desert, came out and showed support.

The runners weren’t the only ones that made the event a success, as numerous people who didn’t run contributed by donating money directly to the school. With the help from all the people who were apart of the El Zorro ultramarathon the Dark Horses now have $1,400 to help their track program.

Ultramarathon raises $1,400 for track program

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

