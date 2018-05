Clinton United U13 wins tourney

The Clinton United U13 boys won the Coast Spring Classic tournament in Myrtle Beach. The team is coached by Brad Spell. Players are: Daniel Adasiak, Eben Best, Connor Brock, Jackson Carter, Gieze Castillo, Jonathan Gutierrez, Kevin Hall, Gannon Herring, Daughtry Jackson, Jorge Llamas, Anthony Marcia-Ruiz, Marcos Medina-Martinez, Heinze Mondragon, Josejulian Najera, Jonathan Ramirez, Danny Soza and Walker Spell. - The Clinton United U13 boys won the Coast Spring Classic tournament in Myrtle Beach. The team is coached by Brad Spell. Players are: Daniel Adasiak, Eben Best, Connor Brock, Jackson Carter, Gieze Castillo, Jonathan Gutierrez, Kevin Hall, Gannon Herring, Daughtry Jackson, Jorge Llamas, Anthony Marcia-Ruiz, Marcos Medina-Martinez, Heinze Mondragon, Josejulian Najera, Jonathan Ramirez, Danny Soza and Walker Spell. -

The Clinton United U13 boys won the Coast Spring Classic tournament in Myrtle Beach. The team is coached by Brad Spell. Players are: Daniel Adasiak, Eben Best, Connor Brock, Jackson Carter, Gieze Castillo, Jonathan Gutierrez, Kevin Hall, Gannon Herring, Daughtry Jackson, Jorge Llamas, Anthony Marcia-Ruiz, Marcos Medina-Martinez, Heinze Mondragon, Josejulian Najera, Jonathan Ramirez, Danny Soza and Walker Spell.