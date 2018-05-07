Horses excel at regionals

Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Dark Horses tennis players Peter Darden, Cooper Brewen and Camden Thompson. Darden and Thompson won the 2A East Regional Doubles title while Brewen was runner-up in singles play. All now advance to the 2A State Individual Tournament on Friday, while the Dark Horses as a team will have their second round match Tuesday. - Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Dark Horses tennis players Peter Darden, Cooper Brewen and Camden Thompson. Darden and Thompson won the 2A East Regional Doubles title while Brewen was runner-up in singles play. All now advance to the 2A State Individual Tournament on Friday, while the Dark Horses as a team will have their second round match Tuesday. -

Dark Horses tennis has been on a tear all season, finishing undefeated and claiming the top spot in the conference. Their performance this season saw them have six individuals participate in the 2A East Regional this past weekend, half of which have now advanced to states.

Traveling all the way to Snow Hill for two full days of tennis action that took place on Friday and Saturday, the Horses had a good couple of days. While six competed they were split between singles and doubles play. Cooper Brewen and Lukas Jerez played singles while their teammates, Peter Darden, Camden Thompson, Trevor Leggett and Sammy Sutter played doubles.

Doubles teams were Darden and Thompson, who had amazing success, with Leggett and Sutter being the other team that qualified following a nearly perfect conference tournament that saw the six Dark Horses players facing off against each other in both singles and doubles, all advancing to regionals.

Jerez’s time was cut short after losing his second match on day one, although he played well. He went on to win his first match beating Noe Mendoza of Beddingfield before falling in the second round. There he faced off against the No. 4 seed Cameron Johnson and lost.

Over in doubles, Leggett and Sutter suffered a similar fate as their comrade Jerez, taking the first match over Croatan’s Stephen Riley and Mason Fails before falling in round two. Going up against the No. 1-seeded Nailah Ortega and Paul Miller of Greene Central, they were taken down.

The rest of the Horses forged ahead to day two. Brewen had an outstanding tournament run, winning both his Friday matches. He took down Southwest Edgecombe’s Dillion Garbrandt first before defeating Tucker Williams from Greene Central to advance to day two.

Returning on Saturday morning he went at it with Carson Schmidt from Richlands and walked away the victor. He battled hard in the finals, but couldn’t take it, going down to First Flight’s Luke Stein. While his finish was short of taking it all, he managed to be the 2A East Regional singles runner-up.

In doubles, the dominant duo of Darden and Thompson continued to perform well as they have all season, and did the same at regionals. Winning both day one matches, they bested Gavin Suttles and Connor Norris of North Johnston, and then Connor Goins and Josh Crisell out of Currituck County.

Coming back on Saturday, Darden and Thompson defeated Shane Swindell and Brett Howard of the 15-1 North Lenoir Hawks. With one team standing in their way, the Dark Horses duo didn’t falter, claiming the 2A East Regional doubles championship. Their final opponents were Michael Carter and LP Hornthal of 9-1 Northeastern.

Brewen, Darden and Thompson will now be playing in the 2A State Individual Tournament at the Cary Tennis Center this Friday, May 11, at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, playoff action continues for the Dark Horses as a team as they prepare to take on Greene Central for the third time. That second round of the dual team playoffs will be at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Brewen, Darden/Thompson duo advance to state; team play up next

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com.

