HCA hosts ‘best ever’ tourney

Harrells Christian Academy held its annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 28, with teams competing in “superball” competition on the beautiful River Course at River Landing Country Club in Wallace.
The event, consisting of golf, a raffle and a delicious lunch, raised over $27,000 to further athletic programs at the school. Over 50 area families and businesses contributed their support to the event. The title sponsor was Bill Carone Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Wallace, the meal was sponsored by Bryan Griffin and Edward Jones Investments, the awards were sponsored by US Foods and the scoreboard was sponsored by Deacon Jones of Clinton.
“We got a beautiful day for this tournament and we know that God is smiling on our efforts,” HCA headmaster Andy Wells remarked. “This is truly a community event that represents all of the towns we serve, and we appreciate the support as we continue to try to provide the best academics and the best athletics in the region.”
Winners for this year’s tournament included theHan-Dee Hugo’s team, which took first place team in the top flight. The team consisted of Michael Mason, Greg Thornton, Ashley Odum and Bob Yow. Taking first place in the top flight was Tommy Melvin, Fulton Peterson, Jackie Robinson and Terry Potter, representing Melvin Blueberries.
The second place team in the top flight was the Group Benefits team, which included Jonathan Williams, Jason Kivett, Jeffrey Bell and Stephen Horne, while second place in the second flight was the team of JC Thomas, Jamie Nolan, Rusty Scopano and John Cavalier, who represented DuBose Strapping.
Closest to the pin was Tyler Sholar on No. 3, Terry Potter on No. 6, Ted Demott on No. 10 and Taylor Thornton on No. 17. The longest went to Williams.
HCA officials said the school was grateful to all sponsors, players and volunteers who helped make this year’s event “the best ever.”
Information provided by Judith Kunst.