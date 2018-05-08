Midway atop state title race

Clinton’s Chandler Perry chips during the recent Sampson County Golf Championship. He is currently third as an individual in the 2A state competition, with the Dark Horses standing fifth overall in team play. - Clinton’s Chandler Perry chips during the recent Sampson County Golf Championship. He is currently third as an individual in the 2A state competition, with the Dark Horses standing fifth overall in team play. - Midway’s Logan Patrick is leading the individual state competition, as is his Raiders team, which holds a 15-stroke lead over second place Central Academy after round one. - Midway’s Logan Patrick is leading the individual state competition, as is his Raiders team, which holds a 15-stroke lead over second place Central Academy after round one. -

The Midway Raiders are poised for the 2A state golf title, leading by 15 strokes through the first of two rounds. The Clinton Dark Horses are in fifth place, with golfers from each team in the top three in individual play.

Traveling to the Country Club of Whispering Pines, Midway and Clinton find themselves battling 10 other teams, including Central Academy, Lake Norman Charter, West Stanly, West Lincoln, Patton Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Randleman Henry, First Flight, Croatan and Hendersonville. All are battling for the title of 2018 2A NCHSAA men’s golf champion.

The first day of the state championship has already concluded and the Raiders find themselves holding down first by a significant margin as a team. With their team total of 319, they are 31-over after round one. The closest team to them is Central Academy, which is 15 strokes behind with a first round total of 334, or 46-over total.

Meanwhile, for Clinton they are slightly above the middle of the pack as a team. Their round one total was 344, which puts them 56-over in stroke total for fifth place. They trail fourth place West Stanly, which sits at 343 (55-over).

The Raiders are not just leading as a team, but in the individual standings as well.

Midway sophomore Logan Patrick is the only player to finish under par through one round. With a 71, he holds the top spot at 1-under. The Horses may be in fifth overall as a team, but one player, Chandler Perry, is just two stokes behind Patrick. Perry finished 1-over at the end of the first round with a 73, which puts him in third place.

Cross-county rivals Midway and Clinton are no stranger to competing against each other, finishing 1-2 in the Sampson County Golf Championship just last month in what ended up being a two-horse race between those teams. In that tournament, Perry finished first as an individual, beating out Midway’s Trey Pope in a playoff.

Midway took fifth in last year’s state title race.

Winners will be determined after the second round of play Wednesday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

