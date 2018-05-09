Horses gallop to semifinals

Dark Horses tennis head coach Robert Jones gathers his team after their second round win. - Dark Horses tennis head coach Robert Jones gathers his team after their second round win. - Clinton’s Cooper Brewen goes to return a volley at court one during his playoff match. - Clinton’s Cooper Brewen goes to return a volley at court one during his playoff match. - Trevor Leggett for the Dark Horses gets some air during one of his serves against Greene Central. - Trevor Leggett for the Dark Horses gets some air during one of his serves against Greene Central. - Clinton’s Lukas Jerez elevates to return a shot. - - Clinton’s Lukas Jerez elevates to return a shot. - -

After an exceptional performance at regionals, the Clinton High School Dark Horses continued to have an amazing showing in tennis. Getting its third victory in a row on the year against rivals Greene Central, the win advanced them to the third round of the 2Adual team playoffs.

This time around, the Horses were playing at home and came away with a resounding 5-0 victory to proceed to the semifinals. Keeping up with the traditional dominating fashion that they’ve had all season, they claimed those five wins in straight sets in singles matches.

Cooper Brewen at court one, where he’s been all year, defended home base by getting the win. Peter Darden at court two finished his match up before Brewen and also came away with a victory. Camden Thompson, at court three, did the same as the Horses continued to roll against the Rams. Over on the opposite side of the fence is where Trevor Leggett, Sammy Sutter and Lukas Jerez were battling. Leggett took the court five match, with Sutter getting a victory at court six to wrap up the second round.

Jerez, who was playing at court four, did not finish his match as the day was already decided by Clinton. With that they got the 5-0 win and ended the day as doubles were not played.

The Dark Horses now improve to 13-0 on the season and advance to the eastern semifinal. They will be facing off against North Lenoir on Monday at 4 p.m. as they look to defend home court once again.

CHS tennis gets another shutout, stays perfect on season

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

