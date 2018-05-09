Midway golf makes history

The Midway Raiders, 2A state champions for golf, stand proudly with their hardware. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant Coach Donnie Moore, Matthew Faircloth, Austin Hardison, Trey Pope, Jordan Sullivan, Logan Patrick, Andrew Eldridge and head coach Glenn Patrick. - The Midway Raiders, 2A state champions for golf, stand proudly with their hardware. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant Coach Donnie Moore, Matthew Faircloth, Austin Hardison, Trey Pope, Jordan Sullivan, Logan Patrick, Andrew Eldridge and head coach Glenn Patrick. - Midway’s Trey Pope poses with his Sportsmanship Award. - Midway’s Trey Pope poses with his Sportsmanship Award. - Midway’s Logan Patrick posing with his individual and team state championship plaques. - Midway’s Logan Patrick posing with his individual and team state championship plaques. -

The Midway Golf Team arrived home to a late night celebration on Tuesday night as fans gathered outside the school to welcome home their newly crowned 2A state champions.

Aided by sophomore stud Logan Patrick, senior leader Trey Pope, and an uplifting and encouraging coaching staff, the Raiders bested eleven other schools — including Clinton — to claim the 2A crown. Patrick, who shot a two-day total of 144, was crowned Individual State Champion.

Entering the second day of action at The Country Club of Whispering Pines, Midway held an impressive 15-stroke lead at 319 over then-second place Central Academy, who had shot a 334.

It was business as usual for the Raiders on day two as they remained consistent and posted a team total of 320 to cruise to victory.

Their two day total of 639 was 28-strokes better than second place finisher Lake Norman Charter, who shot 667.

Patrick’s individual title didn’t come quite as easy, however he, with a 71, led Shelby’s Zack Byers by one stroke (72) coming into day two. Clinton’s Chandler Perry was right behind with a 73.

On Tuesday, Patrick stumbled on the first nine holes as he shot 4-over par on the front nine. The back nine, however, was a different story. Patrick put the miscues behind him and finished 1-over to finish even for the tournament — the only player to do so. His 144 was six strokes better than the 150 Byers totaled. Perry, on the other hand, slipped back into a tie for fourth place with a 154.

The accomplishment of winning the state championship is a first for Midway golf. Head coach Glenn Patrick said that he told his boys in the team meeting on Tuesday that they were on the verge of making school history. Back at the school on Tuesday night, Patrick’s emotions were hard to contain.

“These boys have worked hard all year,” he proudly exclaimed. “They have put in the hard work and the dedication to get better and the results this season show that. They didn’t lose a single match this year and we met our goal of being state champions.”

Patrick also spoke on how last year was a catalyst in their successes this year.

“We made it to the state finals last year and came up just short in fifth place. Logan also finished fifth individually. Logan has told me since last year that he was coming after that individual title and he did it. I believe the whole team getting as close as they did last year just put a hunger in them to get back and finish what they started. I’m just so proud of them.”

In addition to Midway winning the team state championship and Logan Patrick winning the Individual State Championship, Trey Pope was also awarded the Sportsmanship Award.

The future of Midway golf continues to look bright as they return most of their team next season with Pope being the only senior. Patrick is proud that he was able to send Pope off with some championship hardware.

“Trey’s been a four-year guy and has been to three state finals. It means a lot to me in just my second year coaching to be able to help get him a state championship his senior year.”

The Midway Raiders, 2A state champions for golf, stand proudly with their hardware. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant Coach Donnie Moore, Matthew Faircloth, Austin Hardison, Trey Pope, Jordan Sullivan, Logan Patrick, Andrew Eldridge and head coach Glenn Patrick. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MHSsc.jpg The Midway Raiders, 2A state champions for golf, stand proudly with their hardware. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant Coach Donnie Moore, Matthew Faircloth, Austin Hardison, Trey Pope, Jordan Sullivan, Logan Patrick, Andrew Eldridge and head coach Glenn Patrick. Midway’s Trey Pope poses with his Sportsmanship Award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_tpsc.jpg Midway’s Trey Pope poses with his Sportsmanship Award. Midway’s Logan Patrick posing with his individual and team state championship plaques. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_lpsc.jpg Midway’s Logan Patrick posing with his individual and team state championship plaques.

Raiders claim 2A title, sophomore Patrick takes individual honors

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot86@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot86@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.