Horses breeze into second round

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses’ soccer team breezed past the first round of the 2A State Playoffs Wednesday night. Playing the opening game of their postseason at home, they dismantled East Montgomery, winning by mercy rule early, 9-0.

Clinton made quick work of the Lady Eagles by putting on a scoring clinic in the first half that basically gave them the win. Not wasting any time, they had taken five shots on goal with a corner within the first 20 minutes, three of those attempts going in to put them ahead 3-0.

Less than five minutes later, at 24:12, they put another goal in to extend the lead to 4-0. It took under a minute to find goal number five, which came at 25:03. The game cruised along quietly for a few minutes, then the Horses were right back at it with back-to-back goals again.

With 29:12 showing on the clock the Dark Horses were in the net again, now going ahead 6-0. They didn’t let up in the slightest going up 7-0 after their next goal at 30:10. Five minutes later, the eighth goal was on the board. Their dominant first half performance ended with 14 shot on goals and four corner kicks, while the Eagles had none.

With only one goal left to go before mercy rule the Horses finished it up swiftly. Taking under three minutes into the second half, they claimed goal number nine at 42:54 to end the first round with a 9-0 win.

“This was a great start to the playoffs. We hit the ball well and did what we were supposed to do to get the win. We just really couldn’t have asked for a better start,” said assistant coach Lindsey Bass.

Ashlyn Williams and Bailey Spell were at the head in goals, scoring three apiece. The remaining three came from Kayla Yang, Elizabeth Coleman and Ruthie Brock each with one.

With the commanding win, the Horses advance to the second round. They host South Granville Friday night at 6 p.m.

Ashlyn Williams puts a move on the goalkeeper, getting one of Clinton’s many goals in the first round of the playoffs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_chsspo.jpg Ashlyn Williams puts a move on the goalkeeper, getting one of Clinton’s many goals in the first round of the playoffs. Lady Horses’ Elizabeth Coleman beats her opponent to the ball to make nice pass. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_chsspo1.jpg Lady Horses’ Elizabeth Coleman beats her opponent to the ball to make nice pass.

Fueled by hat tricks by Williams and Spell, Clinton cruises to 9-0 win

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

