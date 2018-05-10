Clinton, Lakewood fall in 1st round

Lakewood Tristan Holmes stands ready to deliver a pitch earlier in the season. He and the Leopards fell short in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night against Northside-Pinetown. - Lakewood Tristan Holmes stands ready to deliver a pitch earlier in the season. He and the Leopards fell short in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night against Northside-Pinetown. - Zack Parker for the Dark Horses goes for a big swing during the regular season. They weren’t able to put the ball on the bat the way they’d hoped, going down in first round to South Granville. - Zack Parker for the Dark Horses goes for a big swing during the regular season. They weren’t able to put the ball on the bat the way they’d hoped, going down in first round to South Granville. -

The Lakewood Leopards and Clinton Dark Horses baseball teams found themselves on the road for the first round of the playoffs. It wasn’t a good day for either team, with both taking defeats to end their seasons.

Lakewood

The Leopards were on the road facing off against Northside-Pinetown. While the game was close they couldn’t quite pull it out, falling 4-1.

The day started off pretty slow as Lakewood went with out a run to start off the game. That wasn’t the case for Pinetown taking the lead in the bottom of the first after two runs, the score 2-0.

From there, it was a defensive battle with no runs scored on either side until the bottom half of the fifth when Pinetown found their remaining two runs. The Leopards finally got on the scoreboard in the final inning but were only able to get one run ending the game at 4-1.

With the loss, Lakewood’s season comes to an end with an overall record 7-10.

Clinton

The Dark Horses were in a similar situation, but weren’t able to get on the scoreboard, losing their first round game, 10-0.

Taking on South Granville, they kept it pretty close after the first two and half innings. Then from the bottom half of the third, it was all Granville. Going for three runs, they established a 3-0 lead that they only grew. Getting one more in the bottom of the fourth, South Granville blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning to give them the 10-0 win.

Charles Jordan, Trey Warren and Cameron Ellis had the hits for the Horses, with one apiece.

With the loss, Clinton’s season concludes with an overall record of 10-11.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

