Foundation tourney another success

The Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation held its 15th Annual Partners for Life Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 26. On the heels of a few rainy days, it turned out to be a beautiful day for more than 100 golfers.

The teams were golfing for a cause, as proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to introduce new or replace current anesthesia equipment in the operating room. A range of equipment is used daily by anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) to administer safe anesthesia and establish airway for patients.

Sampson Regional Medical Center and foundation officials said they were grateful for the many who participated in the golf tournament,collectively helping to raise a little more than $15,000 in net proceeds toward the cause.

The first-place winners including Han-Dee Hugo’s in the first flight; Piedmont Natural Gas in the second flight; Smithfield Hog Production – South Central Region in the third flight; and Enpuricon, Inc. in the fourth flight.

First place in the first flight was the Han-Dee Hugo’s team. Pictured, from left, are: Ashley Odum, Greg Thornton, Michael Mason and Paul Uzzle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_image001.jpg First place in the first flight was the Han-Dee Hugo’s team. Pictured, from left, are: Ashley Odum, Greg Thornton, Michael Mason and Paul Uzzle. First place in the second flight was the Piedmont Natural Gas team. Pictured, from left, are: Jim Carr, Johnny Milkovits, Kevette Wells and Mike Weston. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_image002.jpg First place in the second flight was the Piedmont Natural Gas team. Pictured, from left, are: Jim Carr, Johnny Milkovits, Kevette Wells and Mike Weston. First place in the third flight was Smithfield Hog Production – South Central Region. Pictured, from left, are: Keith Butler, Keith Marley, Piotr Zubrowicz and Ray Summerlin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_winnersF3.jpg First place in the third flight was Smithfield Hog Production – South Central Region. Pictured, from left, are: Keith Butler, Keith Marley, Piotr Zubrowicz and Ray Summerlin. First place in the first flight was the Enpuricon, Inc. team. Pictured, from left, are: Gary Milewski, Mike Rich, Stuart Jones and Todd Taintor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_image004.jpg First place in the first flight was the Enpuricon, Inc. team. Pictured, from left, are: Gary Milewski, Mike Rich, Stuart Jones and Todd Taintor.

Partners for Life event raises $15,000 for hospital equipment