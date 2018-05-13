Clinton’s Perry commits to UMO

Clinton golf standout Chandler Perry signs his letter of intent to the University of Mount Olive. Pictured, from left, are: front row — mom Melissa Perry, Chandler Perry and dad Warren Perry; back row — Clinton Principal Dr. Steve Miller, coach Eddie Gray and coach Jamie Williams. - Clinton golf standout Chandler Perry signs his letter of intent to the University of Mount Olive. Pictured, from left, are: front row — mom Melissa Perry, Chandler Perry and dad Warren Perry; back row — Clinton Principal Dr. Steve Miller, coach Eddie Gray and coach Jamie Williams. -

Clinton standout golfer Chandler Perry signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon to play golf at the collegiate level. Surrounded by family, friends and coaches in the Clinton High gymnasium, Perry signed toplay at the University of Mount Olive.

“I played pretty good during all of high school and it’s a relief to finally be able to make a decision about where to go to play in college,” said Perry.

Perry surely played much better than pretty good while representing the Dark Horses. He had quite a successful career with its share of achievements, most recently, in his senior year making an appearance in the 2A State Championship. He also was the first place medal winner in the 2018 Sampson County Golf Tournament at Timberlake, winning it with a 1-over 72. His work ethic vastly contributed to his success, to which none could attest more than his coaches.

“Chandler has to have probably the best work ethic I’ve ever seen,” said Clinton golf head coach Eddie Gray. “I know he’ll be successful because of how hard he works for everything, which will take him anywhere. His parents really did a great job with him and we just got to ride the coattails.”

“I’d have to agree and say his parents really were a big factor in how great it was to coach him,” added coach Jamie Williams. “He is a really well-mannered kid and all around good sport. Even during the states, when he was down, he stayed friendly with the competitors and his determination stayed the same. As you know, golf is a mental sport and with his mannerisms, he was always able to be consistent.”

Perry’s parents swelled with pride when talking about their son’s development as an athlete with excellent sportsmanship. Sharing this proud day with him, they had a few like-minded words to share.

“We are proud that he made his decision to attend Mount Olive. It was a good choice, it’s a good school and we both agree that we couldn’t be prouder,” said Chandler’s mom Melissa Perry.

Perry said he already knows what he’d like to study in college.

“I plan to graduate with my degree in business and do what I can to get ready after college, though I don’t know what I want to do with my degree yet,” stated Perry.

Anyone who has followed Perry may also know about his talent as a kicker in football, taking care of extra point and field goal duties for the Dark Horses’ varsity team over the years. He gave insight to why he chose golf over football and his reasons for wanting to attend Mount Olive.

“Golf just has a more friendly environment to me than football. I like both, but golf is just more fun and it’s giving me the best opportunity,” he said. “I picked Mount Olive simply because I really like the school, the team and head coach Chip Spiron.”

With his closing word, Perry gave thanks to those who helped him get here.

“I want to give thanks to my coaches, especially my swing coaches, my family and friends,” he said. “Without their support, I wouldn’t have this chance.”

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

