Lesesne commits to UNC Pembroke

Dark Horses standout basketball player Dewan Lesesne signed his name on the dotted line to play ball at the collegiate level. Doing so on Tuesday afternoon at Clinton High, he made his commitment to the Braves of UNC Pembroke with a full-ride scholarship.

Those who have followed Lesesne knows he was a workhorse for Clinton and could leap out of the gym with ease, making him one of the most athletic players they have ever seen. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, it’s easy to see why he averaged 13.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over his 59 recorded games.

On top of having an outstanding career for the Horses he received his fair share of accolades. During his senior year, he helped guide his team to the regional finals, made it as a member of the East/West All-Star game and was named Clinton’s 2017-18 Player of the Year. He was bestowed that achievement after averaging 14.5 points per game, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.5 steals in his senior season.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach Dewan every day,” said former Clinton head coach Randy Jordan. “I tell you, he has a smile that’s infectious and just seeing it brightens up your day. On the court, he’s been one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. He always did what he had to in order to make the team better — just whatever we needed he was there.”

“Pembroke is receiving an amazing player and an ever better human being. I know he’s going to thrive there on and off the court,” said an emotional Jordan, fighting back tears. “I will really miss him.”

His coach wasn’t the only one there to share in the moment with Lesesne. His mother and grandmother celebrated with him, sharing a few emotional and proud words of their own.

“I am so proud — like coach said, he really has a smile that is infectious,” said his mother Angie Newkirk. “I’m truly honored to be his mother and to have raised an awesome young man. I thank God and all those around him that had a positive impact in his life. I know he’ll continue to make all of us proud.”

“I am just so excited I can’t describe it. He is such a good grandson,” said his grandmother Glory Moore, before tears of joy took over. “I also want to thank everyone that’s still with him and that really encouraged him to this point. They did such a wonderful job.”

With all the kind words being shared about Lesesne, the man of the hour had but few words to share of his own about the biggest day in his basketball career. He did shed light on what drew him the Braves program.

“It feels good to finally make the decision and I’m just excited,” said Lesesne. “As for why I chose Pembroke, whenever I started playing with them I just felt like I really fit in there. I plan on majoring in athletic training and accounting. I don’t what I plan to do with my degree yet, but hopefully with accounting I can own my own business.”

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at [email protected] Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

