Clinton tennis’ playoff run halted

The excellent 2018 tennis season for the Clinton Dark Horses was halted Tuesday during the 2A East Dual Team Championship. They were taken down rather convincingly at home by Carrboro, whose team advanced with a 5-1 win.

Carrboro proved to be too tough for the Horses all day, with the only player to get a win in the match being Clinton’s lone senior, Trevor Leggett, who was at court five.

Though they ended up falling, the season itself left much of which to be proud. The Horses finish the season at 14-1, winning the East Central Conference title and finishing as 2A East Region runner-up.

On top of that, they had tremendous success during the East Regional tournament. Court one singles standout Cooper Brewen was second during the tourney, as Peter Darden and Camden Thompson were crowned champions for the East Regional tournament for doubles play.

With a back-to-back trip to the East Regional Championship, along with exceptional singles play all season that saw the Horses claim many straight set wins, the 2018 journey ends. With the loss of only one senior, the building blocks for another strong season are in place for the Clinton Dark Horses to continue enjoying success.

Horses fall for first, last time in stellar season

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at [email protected]

