CHS relay team headed to state

Clinton High School’s 4×800 relay team finished in first place at the Mideast Regional last Saturday. On a hot day at UNC Pembroke, the men’s team earned their first place medals and a trip to N.C. A&T this Saturday to compete in the state finals. The team members, from left, are: Kade Sutton, Jarod Parker, Spencer Westerbeek and Greg Monk.