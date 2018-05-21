Clinton falls in fourth round

Clinton’s Britt Thornton (8) and Shakira Aguillar (16) battle to keep the ball out of their goal during first half action. The Lady Dark Horses spent most of the day playing defense against a very talented First Flight team in their fourth round playoff loss to the Lady Nighthawks. - Clinton’s Britt Thornton (8) and Shakira Aguillar (16) battle to keep the ball out of their goal during first half action. The Lady Dark Horses spent most of the day playing defense against a very talented First Flight team in their fourth round playoff loss to the Lady Nighthawks. - Clinton senior goalkeeper Edye Carr tracks down a second half shot during Clinton’s fourth round playoff loss to First Flight. - Clinton senior goalkeeper Edye Carr tracks down a second half shot during Clinton’s fourth round playoff loss to First Flight. - Clinton defender Bailey Spell (17) beats a First Flight player to the ball during second half action. Spell had a busy afternoon as the Nighthawks dominated time of possession in their 2-1 win over the Lady Dark Horses. - Clinton defender Bailey Spell (17) beats a First Flight player to the ball during second half action. Spell had a busy afternoon as the Nighthawks dominated time of possession in their 2-1 win over the Lady Dark Horses. -

The Clinton Dark Horses women’s soccer team had their stellar season come to end this past weekend, losing in the fourth round of the 2A Women’s State Championship playoffs to the Nighthawks of First Flight. The Lady Horses kept the game close, falling by a final of 2-1.

As the final verdict would suggest, it was a closely contested game until the very end, a goal difference being the deciding factor. While it was competitive in score, the No. 2-seed Nighthawks controlled the pace of the game by dominating time of possession over the No. 3-seed Horses.

The first half was Clinton’s best chance. Though they spent most of the match playing defense, they went toe to toe with First Flight. With one goal apiece, the two teams were all tied up 1-1 at the end of the first 40 minutes.

The lone goal came from Kayla Yang, who was assisted on the play by Ashlyn Williams.

The second half was all First Flight. They continued to keep the Horses on the defensive, until eventually the Nighthawks broke through. With one final goal on the day coming from the Nighthawks they cut Clinton’s playoffs run short with a 2-1 loss.

Senior goalkeeper Edye Carr had a solid game, saving seven shots on nine shot on goal attempts.

With the fourth round loss, the Lady Dark Horses finish the 2018 season at 19-6-1, having won the conference by going undefeated 12-0. They averaged 4.7 goals per game, 4.4 assist per game, had 122 goals with 115 assists to go with it. On the defensive side, they allowed less than a goal a game on average — 0.869 goals.

They accomplished all this over the course of 26 games, notching an impressive 16 shutouts in their 19 wins.

Lady Horses put up valiant effort, take 2-1 loss on road

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

