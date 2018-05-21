Lady Horses look to improve in 2019

Dark Horses pitcher Haliee Stone prepares to let a pitch go during the 2018 season. - Dark Horses pitcher Haliee Stone prepares to let a pitch go during the 2018 season. - Clinton senior Tori Johnson puts the ball on the bat during a game this season. She’ll be one of the key seniors they’ll look to replace next year. - Clinton senior Tori Johnson puts the ball on the bat during a game this season. She’ll be one of the key seniors they’ll look to replace next year. -

While the 2018 season may not have panned out the way they hoped, the Lady Dark Horses softball team showed steadily improving defense all year. While they struggled hitting at the plate, they have the ground work set to build for next season, their coach said.

“I had a great group of girls to work with. They were supportive towards each other on and off the field and we continued to improve defensively every game,” said Horses head coach Todd Slater.

The Horses season ended with them only taking home two victories, finishing the year 2-16 overall and 2-10 in the conference. While they didn’t have a very strong team this season, the squad was also plagued by injury.

“Without some of our key injuries, I believe our ending record would have been much different,” said Slater.

While this season is all wrapped up, the future looks promising, according to Slater. The loss of key seniors is something with which the team will have to contend, but a steadily improving defense shows good development signs for the future of Clinton’s softball program, the coach noted.

“I am very excited to see what these girls can do next year,” stated Slater. “While we lose some key seniors and they will be missed, we are a young team with some more talent coming.”

The Lady Dark Horses of Clinton finished the year with an overall batting average of .215, their on-base percentage being .349. They scored 54 runs and had a single home run. They totaled 81 hits on the year with 29 RBIs to complement those hits. Their base running was top notch, they stole a total of 102 bases out of 106 attempts while they had a field percentage of .838 and struck out 46 batters to end the 2018 season.

Softball team eyeing rebound; coach optimistic

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at [email protected] Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

