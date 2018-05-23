‘Darkness’ camp deadline approaching

The 8th annual Darkness Soccer Camp hosted by the Clinton High School soccer team will be held June 18-22 for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kids are invited to register to come out from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day and learn skills and techniques from the Clinton High boy’s soccer team. As part of the registration fee, each participant will get a free T-shirt and pizza party on the last day. All proceeds from the camp go into the soccer program to assist with upgrades to facilities and equipment. The last day to register is June 11. - The 8th annual Darkness Soccer Camp hosted by the Clinton High School soccer team will be held June 18-22 for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kids are invited to register to come out from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day and learn skills and techniques from the Clinton High boy’s soccer team. As part of the registration fee, each participant will get a free T-shirt and pizza party on the last day. All proceeds from the camp go into the soccer program to assist with upgrades to facilities and equipment. The last day to register is June 11. -

