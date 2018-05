Clinton honors MVP athletes

The 2018 winter/spring MVP winners for the Clinton Dark Horses, from left, are: front — women MVPs Edye Carr, soccer; Kayla Yang, swimming; MyNya Williams, cheerleading; Maegan Lamb, track; Ashlyn Williams, basketball; and Amber Strickland, softball; and back — men MVPs Ivan Zelaya, wrestling; Chandler Perry, golf; Dewan Lesesne, basketball; Greg Monk, track; Wesley Cowand, swimming; and Cooper Brewen, tennis. - The 2018 winter/spring MVP winners for the Clinton Dark Horses, from left, are: front — women MVPs Edye Carr, soccer; Kayla Yang, swimming; MyNya Williams, cheerleading; Maegan Lamb, track; Ashlyn Williams, basketball; and Amber Strickland, softball; and back — men MVPs Ivan Zelaya, wrestling; Chandler Perry, golf; Dewan Lesesne, basketball; Greg Monk, track; Wesley Cowand, swimming; and Cooper Brewen, tennis. -

