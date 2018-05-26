Senior Games continues success

Some local seniors participate in some games during a day from the 2018 Senior Games. - Some local seniors participate in some games during a day from the 2018 Senior Games. - Senior Games medalist Diana Tyndall, left, stands with volunteer and standout Dark Horses athlete, Edye Carr. - Senior Games medalist Diana Tyndall, left, stands with volunteer and standout Dark Horses athlete, Edye Carr. - Another Senior Games medalist Roosevelt Wright, after receiving his medal, goes to happily embrace volunteer Edye Carr. - Another Senior Games medalist Roosevelt Wright, after receiving his medal, goes to happily embrace volunteer Edye Carr. - A group of seniors medal winners stand together to celebrate the closing of another successful Senior Games event. - - A group of seniors medal winners stand together to celebrate the closing of another successful Senior Games event. - -

Some local seniors participate in some games during a day from the 2018 Senior Games.

Senior Games medalist Diana Tyndall, left, stands with volunteer and standout Dark Horses athlete, Edye Carr.

Another Senior Games medalist Roosevelt Wright, after receiving his medal, goes to happily embrace volunteer Edye Carr.

A group of seniors medal winners stand together to celebrate the closing of another successful Senior Games event.