Bullard signs with Fayetteville Tech

Standout volleyball player Krislyn Bullard signed her name on the dotted line Thursday afternoon at Lakewood High School. With loved ones, coaches and teammates there to witness, she made her commitment to become a Trojan for Fayetteville Tech Community College in the school’s first year with a volleyball program.

“I’m very thrilled and blessed; it truly is exciting to be able to accomplish this,” said Bullard.

Her accomplishment of making it to the college level should come as no surprise. What she achieved as a Leopard is more than enough proof that she earned her way into a college spot. In just her senior year, the team captain played 66 sets, had 9.1 assists per set, with an assist total of 602, to go along with 35 aces, 51 digs and three kills. Her work ethic being was second to none and provided her great success, something her former head coach Shelia Davidson also pointed out.

“She’s probably the youngest player I talked to before they got here. One thing I can say about her is that it was a pleasure to work with her. She was always willing to do whatever she could to help and she really helped me out a lot by always working with younger players,” said Davidson.

“Even on days when we’d have a 4:30 practice she would always be there early and even during practice she always gave it her all,” she continued. “She really volunteered a lot her time to this and I will say that, as much as she’s put into the sport, she’s gotten just as much out of it.”

Bullard, being a student athlete, knows how important academics is as she maintained excellent grades at Lakewood. Something she intends on continuing in college a she pursues a degree in the field of dentistry.

“I plan to get all A’s and maintain a good GPA in college. While I’m there, I plan on working towards getting my dental degree,” stated a determined Bullard.

“I’ve had braces since I was in elementary school and finally got them off in high school. So, I have spent a lot of time at the dentist and around teeth and I just feel like that’s a good fit for me,” said Bullard, in regards to why she wants to be dentist.

With every young athlete that reaches this day there are usually very proud relatives that are there to share in moment. Bullard was no different as her mother, father, little brother and grandmother were all there to celebrate with words of joy to speak.

“I’m excited and proud of her, she really has worked hard for a long time to get here. She just has a strong work ethic and it’s no surprise with how hard she worked that she made it this far,” said her mother Ashley Bullard.”

“She’s always goes all in and gives 100 percent so I know she’s be great. She has had great coaches, role models and lots of support, especially from LAVA (Lakewood Area Volleyball Association) and coach Davidson and I want to thanks them all,” proudly stated Ashley Bullard.

Her father Chris Bullard and her grandmother Carolyn Bullard echoed the same sentiments about Krislyn’s persistence and her drive to succeed.

“She has always been determined to perform at her best and there’s nothing she does that she doesn’t but her all into. If there was ever something she didn’t know how to do, she always did what she could to figure it out and I’m proud of her,” said grandmother Carolyn Bullard.

The player in the spotlight had only a few final words left to say, giving thanks to those who helped get her to where she is.

“To my parents, all my volleyball coaches, friends, my volleyball club LAVA and teammates I just have to give them thanks for always standing by me,” concluded Bullard.

Lakewood volleyballer will play for first-year program

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at [email protected] Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

