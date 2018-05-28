Golf Fore the Arts fast approaching

-

The 9th Annual Golf Fore the Arts Tournament, hosted by the Sampson Arts Council, will be held June 1, at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.

The tee time for this event is 9 a.m.

This tournament is hailed as one of the communities’ premier golf events and is open to all golfers. Par Sponsors include McDonald’s, Caison Enterprises and Hog Slat, Inc. The “Hole in One” sponsor is Performance Ford Dodge Ram of Clinton. Any participant who scores a hole in one at a designated hole could win a new car.

All golfers and sponsors are invited to a golfer’s reception Thursday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m. at the Victor R. Small House in Clinton. Food will be prepared by South Catering, Southern Smoke BBQ and music by Chad Johnson.

According to Kara Donatelli, SAC Executive Director, “This is our largest fundraising event and we need your help. Funds raised sustain ongoing operations of the Arts Council so we can continue to produce programs and events that advance the arts and engage our county’s residents and visitors.”

“Funds raised support arts programming throughout the year including, adult and student art workshops and classes, art exhibits and receptions, Summer Art Camps and more. With your generous support, the Arts Council will be able to provide four weeks of Summer Art Camp and art workshops for over 100 children. We are also proud to award Art Camp scholarships to 40 select Sampson County students in grades 1-12,” stated Donatelli.

Jeff Shipp, Golf Tournament Committee chair, noted how the public can get involved.

“There are many ways to sponsor this event,” said Shipp. “Several sponsor levels are available, ranging from $125 to $3,500, including the sponsorship of a Golf Team, Tee Sign Advertisement or sponsoring an art camp student. Your donation is completely tax deductible.”

For more information, please contact the Sampson Arts Council at 910-596-2533 or visit our website www.sampsonarts.net

“On behalf of the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors and the Golf Fore the Arts Tournament Committee, we appreciate your support and participation in our annual fundraiser, and your support of our efforts to promote the arts throughout Sampson County,” Donatelli said in closing.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_golf4ta.jpg