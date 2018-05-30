Williams hurls way to Barton

Clinton High School Dark Horses’ athlete Tyneisha Williams, signing her letter of intent to attend Barton College. Pictured, from left, are: front row - mother Tonya Williams, Tyneisha Williams and father Randy Williams; and back row - CHS Princiipal Dr. Steve Miller, tack coach Erasmo Ordonez, brother Zacchaeus Williams and Leonard Henry. - Clinton High School Dark Horses’ athlete Tyneisha Williams, signing her letter of intent to attend Barton College. Pictured, from left, are: front row - mother Tonya Williams, Tyneisha Williams and father Randy Williams; and back row - CHS Princiipal Dr. Steve Miller, tack coach Erasmo Ordonez, brother Zacchaeus Williams and Leonard Henry. -

Clinton standout athlete Tyneisha Williams joined in with the steady growing crowd of athletes for the Dark Horses that are signing for the collegiate level. She continued the trend being the next one to commit, taking her talents as a thrower to Barton College.

For those that follow Lady Horses athletics, Williams signing to play on a college roster comes as no surprise. While that may be true, it might come as a shock to some that she will be participating in track and field instead of volleyball, for which Williams also stood out at Clinton.

Her 77 set plays, 88 kills, .456 hitting percentage, 26 solo blocks, 36 total blocks and one ace during the 2017-18 season is proof of her skill on the court. Though she hasn’t given up potentially playing volleyball, her work ethic for track, especially this past season, earned her a place with the Bulldogs.

Erasmo Ordonez, Williams’ track head coach at Clinton, noted her hard work as well.

“She really worked her butt off that’s for sure, especially this past year,” said Ordonez. “As you may know, throwing is all about technique, which she put a lot effort into this past season. She did it during practice and even on the weekends and, like I said, she worked her butt off and I’m proud she’s going to college.

While her old coach was plenty proud, Williams herself was all smiles on her big signing day. Williams wore the most joyous expressions as she talked about her excitement in making the decision to play college sports.

“I am super excited to be able to play in college for a sport I’m very passionate about and have a chance to pursue my dreams,” said Williams.

“Actually the choice for me to go to Barton was a last-minute decision,” she continued. “It ended up being the best choice I could’ve made. They have so many good programs I like, their overall academics are great and the (cost) to attend there is much better as well. It’s just a good fit for me.”

While talking about her reasons for choosing Barton College, she also shined a light on her future plans in academics and her dream for after college.

“I plan to get my master’s degree in business administration and when I graduate I hope to one day own my own radio station,” stated Williams. “The passion for it has just grown over the years, I just want to be able to reach out and talk to others and what better way to talk to multiple people than radio.”

While Williams happily portrayed how she felt about the future and becoming a Bulldog, she wasn’t the only one. Her family was there to enjoy the day with her, sharing encouraging words.

“I‘m very proud of her. She’s been able to do anything she wanted that she put her mind to,” said mother Tonya Williams. “She’s always been like that and she continues working hard to accomplish whatever she wants and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“She’s my daughter so of course I think this,” her father Randy Williams prefaced, “but I just have to say that she is really just amazing. When she sets her mind on something, she goes all out while always maintaining good character. I’m one proud father.”

Williams concluded her signing day with a few words of gratitude to those who helped her get to this point.

“I want to give a shout and say thank you to my track coaches, my brother for pushing me to get on the team, my family for always coming to the meets and to Clinton High for helping make it this far,” she said.

Clinton thrower takes talents to collegiate level

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at [email protected]

