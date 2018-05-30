Padres crowned champions

The 2018 coach pitch regular season champions were the Padres, coached by Jamie Beasley and Jack Gunnells. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Nash Register and Harrison Register; second row — Maddox Grantham, Koli Sauno, Brody Gunnells, Sammy Martin and Will Parsons; and third row — Brayden Stowers, Brenton Williams, Landry Beasley, Palmer Williams, Davis Rogers and Ben Darden. - The 2018 coach pitch regular season champions were the Padres, coached by Jamie Beasley and Jack Gunnells. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Nash Register and Harrison Register; second row — Maddox Grantham, Koli Sauno, Brody Gunnells, Sammy Martin and Will Parsons; and third row — Brayden Stowers, Brenton Williams, Landry Beasley, Palmer Williams, Davis Rogers and Ben Darden. -

The 2018 coach pitch regular season champions were the Padres, coached by Jamie Beasley and Jack Gunnells. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Nash Register and Harrison Register; second row — Maddox Grantham, Koli Sauno, Brody Gunnells, Sammy Martin and Will Parsons; and third row — Brayden Stowers, Brenton Williams, Landry Beasley, Palmer Williams, Davis Rogers and Ben Darden.