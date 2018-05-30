Clinton United wins tourney

The Clinton United U9-U10 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Sammy Martin, Channing Jackson, Brady Warren, Palmer Williams, Brody Gunnells, Landry Beasley, Ben Darden, Lake Montgomery, Jaiden Bell and Carson Cain. The team is coached by Jack Gunnells and Jamie Beasley. - The Clinton United U9-U10 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Sammy Martin, Channing Jackson, Brady Warren, Palmer Williams, Brody Gunnells, Landry Beasley, Ben Darden, Lake Montgomery, Jaiden Bell and Carson Cain. The team is coached by Jack Gunnells and Jamie Beasley. - The Clinton United U11 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Luis Euraque Jr., Jackson Gunnells, Ayden Lamb, Griffen Williams, Will Johnson, Ryan Freeman, Kenneth Suarez, Oskar Adasiak, Ethan Matthis, Marcoandre Beteta, Cullen Brewer, Holden Spell and Cullen Warren. The team is coached by Luis Euraque and Chad Brewer. - The Clinton United U11 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Luis Euraque Jr., Jackson Gunnells, Ayden Lamb, Griffen Williams, Will Johnson, Ryan Freeman, Kenneth Suarez, Oskar Adasiak, Ethan Matthis, Marcoandre Beteta, Cullen Brewer, Holden Spell and Cullen Warren. The team is coached by Luis Euraque and Chad Brewer. -

The Clinton United U9-U10 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Sammy Martin, Channing Jackson, Brady Warren, Palmer Williams, Brody Gunnells, Landry Beasley, Ben Darden, Lake Montgomery, Jaiden Bell and Carson Cain. The team is coached by Jack Gunnells and Jamie Beasley.

The Clinton United U11 boys were division champions at the 2018 Wrangler-McDonald’s Tournament held in Greensboro Memorial Day weekend. Players on the team are: Luis Euraque Jr., Jackson Gunnells, Ayden Lamb, Griffen Williams, Will Johnson, Ryan Freeman, Kenneth Suarez, Oskar Adasiak, Ethan Matthis, Marcoandre Beteta, Cullen Brewer, Holden Spell and Cullen Warren. The team is coached by Luis Euraque and Chad Brewer.