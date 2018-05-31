Union baseball eyes improvement

Union sophomore Spencer King launches himself out of the batter’s box during the regular season. The Spartans finished the year fourth in the conference and were 9-10 overall. - Union sophomore Spencer King launches himself out of the batter’s box during the regular season. The Spartans finished the year fourth in the conference and were 9-10 overall. - The Spartans’ Matthew Ballance prepares to let a pitch fly at home during the 2018 season. He’ll be one of only three seniors next season who will be looked at to lead the team. - The Spartans’ Matthew Ballance prepares to let a pitch fly at home during the 2018 season. He’ll be one of only three seniors next season who will be looked at to lead the team. -

Baseball season ended last month and despite not making it to the playoffs, Union placed fourth in the conference finishing with a 5-7 record in conference play and 9-10 for the entire season.

They claimed fourth in conference by earning a batting average of .242, on-base percentage of .334, had a home run, stealing 60 bases, with an ERA of 4.08 and a fielding percentage of .856. Head coach Doug Burley said he picked up a great deal of insights about his team throughout the campaign.

“We learned a lot this season,” said Burley. “I was reminded we’re a young team and they learned that you have to keep your attitude in check if you want to go far in a team sport.”

Union had some highs and lows this season with some intense games, a Neuse Charter match being one of the highs.

“I think a real highlight this season was the perfect game we had against Neuse Charter,” said Burley, reflecting on his team’s achievements.

Burley praised his opponents for providing constant challenges.

“All the games were difficult; I don’t think there was a single hardest game,” he said.

Neuse Charter faced the Spartans first on April 11, with Union claiming a 4-0 victory in the perfect game, and again on May 2, where Union once again claimed victory with a score of 7-6.

Burley showed pride and confidence in his team while keeping a practical and realistic outlook as well.

“I feel like we improved — the more swings you get the better you get.” Burley stated. “The season is never over; now we have travel and summer ball. We just need to improve.”

