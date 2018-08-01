Futsal clinics continue across county

Courtesy photos Futsal clinics continued in the Union District on Monday night. Players, from left, included: Xavi Guzman, Kenny Bailey, Jayleen Cromartie, Madelyn McLamb, JaiDaryan Walker and Zymir Small. Nearly 100 children are participating this year in the Sampson County Parks and Recreation Futsal Program. Futsal is a variant of soccer, or futbal, played on a hard court smaller than a soccer field and mainly indoors. The clinical age group is ages 4-8 and the competitive division, new this year, includes ages 9-15. - Courtesy photos Xavi Guzman and Kenny Bailey prepare to run a drill. - Courtesy photos Kenny Bailey dribbles the ball up the court. -

