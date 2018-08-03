Local youth attend Jamison All-Star Camp

Pictured, from left, are: Destiny Faison, De’Kyla Moore, Antawn Jamison, Livis Freeman, Isa Banks, Noah Faison and Nicolas Faison. -

Youth from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Clinton, under the leadership of Bishop Varnie and Co-Pastor Idella Fullwood, recently attended Antawn Jamison’s 2018 All-Star Camp.

The camp is sponsored by public relations manager, camp coordinator and Sampson County native Livis James Freeman. He is the owner of 4ourFans, Inc. which started in 2001 to help professional athletes create their charitable identities, improve their image and marketability, and give back to their communities and fans. Freeman graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1999 with a degree in Psychology.

Freeman has worked with Antawn Jamison and other big named clients such as the NBA’s Jerry Stackhouse, Juwan Howard, Brendan Haywood, Jarvis Hayes, Erick Dampier and TJ Ford, the NFL’s Kris Jenkins and Chansi Stuckey, the PGA’s Tim Clark and Charles Howell III and former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe.

With many recognitions, Freeman is also a teaching assistant professor for the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he teaches courses in Public Relations Case Studies, Public Relations Campaigns, Current Issues in Mass Communications and Diversity & Communication.

He just created the school’s very first Career Exploration and Preparation course, which will debut this fall. He also serves as director of the school’s Chuck Stone Program for Diversity in Media and Education.

In 2018, he received the Richard Cole Service Award which recognizes one junior and one senior faculty member who each strive to create a collaborative culture within the school. The award honors dean emeritus Richard Cole, whose service and commitment has made the school what it is today.

For more information on Freeman, visit 4ourfans.com.

Clinton native, camp sponsor continues work with big names